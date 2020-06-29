All apartments in San Diego
Last updated December 28 2019 at 7:55 AM

3559 College Avenue

3559 College Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3559 College Avenue, San Diego, CA 92115
Redwood Village - Rolando Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
racquetball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
JUST LISTED on the market and we don't anticipate this one will last long!!! EXCLUSIVE OPPORTUNITY to live in this recently remodeled and upgraded 3 bedroom apartment home! This home will go quick so don't wait and contact me ASAP!

Check out the photos (photos of actual home), additional features below and contact me today to schedule an appointment to view!
____________________________
CALL OR TEXT Irina at 619-535-8112 for more info or questions (Text preferred QUICKER RESPONSE)
____________________________
HOW TO VIEW:

DAILY SELF-SHOWINGS AVAILABLE! We know you're busy...so we've made it possible for you to see this home when it's convenient for you daily between 8am-6:30pm!! But don't wait too long because it was just listed and won't be available long!

***Request a showing by registering through the link below and a member of our team will contact you shortly. The registration is really user friendly and will prompt you through a few authentication steps (part of the security feature since accessing the property through the self-showing). If you have any questions, don't hesitate to call or TEXT (for quicker response) 619-535-8112:

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1111692
____________________________
AVAILABLE NOW!
3559 College Ave
San Diego, CA 92115
____________________________
This is a small, intimate, 4-unit community close to SDSU and College Area in San Diego. This building has undergone a transformation including new windows, exterior paint, newly refinished ORIGINAL hardwood floors and more while maintaining its’ original charm!! This is where the comfort focused and budget-minded renters live for quality, value, and above and beyond service!

RENTAL DETAILS:
• 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom | SPACIOUS | 1,400 sq.ft.
• RECENTLY REMODELED while maintaining original building charm!!!
• Rent $2,495 per month
• Deposit: Equivalent to one months’ rent ($2,495)
• Application Fee: $35 per adult
• Pets: DOGS and CATS are welcome! No Weight Limit; No Additional Pet Fees! **Breed Restrictions Apply: $500 Pet deposit
• Utilities Included in Rent: Water/Sewer, Trash, Landscaping
• Available Date: AVAILABLE NOW!
• Floor Level: 1st Floor (Ground level)
• Outdoor Space: Enclosed BACKYARD!
• Parking: Street Parking and plenty of it!
• Laundry: Shared on-site laundry room
• Lease Terms: Flexible Lease Terms Available

KITCHEN:
• White cabinets w/soft closing doors
• Quartz Countertops (there is a ton of counter space so perfect for cooking, entertaining)
• Stainless Steel Frigidaire Gallery Appliances including: Over the range microwave, Gas Stove/Range
• Samsung counter depth double door refrigerator with freezer drawer
• Moen Kitchen hardware
• Ample storage space and cabinet space
• Dual Sinks
• Luxury Hardwood Style Flooring

HOME FEATURES:
• Fully Equipped and Remodeled kitchen
• Energy Efficient Windows
• Moen Hardware in Kitchen & Bathroom
• Luxury Hardwood Style Flooring (No carpet!!!)
• Ceiling Fans in Living Area and Bedrooms
• Open living room area
• New Water heater
• Ample closet space throughout the home including hallway storage closet, bedroom closets, etc…
• Newly painted interiors

THE COMMUNITY:
• Recently underwent a full renovation including all new landscaping, paint, and much more! Extremely well maintained with a very peaceful setting
• Central courtyard
• Walking distance to retail
• Landscaping features drought tolerant desert scape where you can relax in your personal oasis
• New Windows
• New Window Coverings/Blinds
• New Exterior Paint
• Shared Laundry Room

THE NEIGHBORHOOD:
• 6 minutes from SDSU
• 6 minutes to Aztec Aquaplex with access to the Rec Center with racquetball courts, fitness classes, two large outdoor solar-heated pools, 20-person spa, and more!
• 5 minutes to Clay Park with wide grassy fields, dog-friendly policies, playgrounds, and jogging paths
• Close to local shopping and restaurants!
o 2 minutes to College Grove shopping center featuring: Target, Ross, Khols, Walmart Super Center, 24 Hour Fitness, Starbucks, Sams Club, and much more!
o 15 minutes to Fashion Valley mall
o 15 minutes to Mission Valley Westfield shopping center
• Within 15 minutes to popular attractions including: SeaWorld, San Diego Zoo, Downtown, Balboa Park, Gaslamp, Petco Park, and more
• Only 20 minutes to the beaches!
• Easily accessible to highways 8, 15, 805, and 94
• Public Transportation: 5 bus lines pass through the neighborhood’s boundaries

Keywords:
SDSU, two bedroom, shopping, college area, 92115, La Mesa, Rolando, Lemon Grove, El Cajon blvd, College Ave, University Ave, College Grove, parking, laundry

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,495, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,495, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3559 College Avenue have any available units?
3559 College Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3559 College Avenue have?
Some of 3559 College Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3559 College Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3559 College Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3559 College Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3559 College Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3559 College Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3559 College Avenue offers parking.
Does 3559 College Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3559 College Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3559 College Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3559 College Avenue has a pool.
Does 3559 College Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3559 College Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3559 College Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3559 College Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
