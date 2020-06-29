3559 College Avenue

Amenities

3559 College Ave

San Diego, CA 92115

____________________________

This is a small, intimate, 4-unit community close to SDSU and College Area in San Diego. This building has undergone a transformation including new windows, exterior paint, newly refinished ORIGINAL hardwood floors and more while maintaining its’ original charm!! This is where the comfort focused and budget-minded renters live for quality, value, and above and beyond service!



RENTAL DETAILS:

• 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom | SPACIOUS | 1,400 sq.ft.

• RECENTLY REMODELED while maintaining original building charm!!!

• Rent $2,495 per month

• Deposit: Equivalent to one months’ rent ($2,495)

• Application Fee: $35 per adult

• Pets: DOGS and CATS are welcome! No Weight Limit; No Additional Pet Fees! **Breed Restrictions Apply: $500 Pet deposit

• Utilities Included in Rent: Water/Sewer, Trash, Landscaping

• Available Date: AVAILABLE NOW!

• Floor Level: 1st Floor (Ground level)

• Outdoor Space: Enclosed BACKYARD!

• Parking: Street Parking and plenty of it!

• Laundry: Shared on-site laundry room

• Lease Terms: Flexible Lease Terms Available



KITCHEN:

• White cabinets w/soft closing doors

• Quartz Countertops (there is a ton of counter space so perfect for cooking, entertaining)

• Stainless Steel Frigidaire Gallery Appliances including: Over the range microwave, Gas Stove/Range

• Samsung counter depth double door refrigerator with freezer drawer

• Moen Kitchen hardware

• Ample storage space and cabinet space

• Dual Sinks

• Luxury Hardwood Style Flooring



HOME FEATURES:

• Fully Equipped and Remodeled kitchen

• Energy Efficient Windows

• Moen Hardware in Kitchen & Bathroom

• Luxury Hardwood Style Flooring (No carpet!!!)

• Ceiling Fans in Living Area and Bedrooms

• Open living room area

• New Water heater

• Ample closet space throughout the home including hallway storage closet, bedroom closets, etc…

• Newly painted interiors



THE COMMUNITY:

• Recently underwent a full renovation including all new landscaping, paint, and much more! Extremely well maintained with a very peaceful setting

• Central courtyard

• Walking distance to retail

• Landscaping features drought tolerant desert scape where you can relax in your personal oasis

• New Windows

• New Window Coverings/Blinds

• New Exterior Paint

• Shared Laundry Room



THE NEIGHBORHOOD:

• 6 minutes from SDSU

• 6 minutes to Aztec Aquaplex with access to the Rec Center with racquetball courts, fitness classes, two large outdoor solar-heated pools, 20-person spa, and more!

• 5 minutes to Clay Park with wide grassy fields, dog-friendly policies, playgrounds, and jogging paths

• Close to local shopping and restaurants!

o 2 minutes to College Grove shopping center featuring: Target, Ross, Khols, Walmart Super Center, 24 Hour Fitness, Starbucks, Sams Club, and much more!

o 15 minutes to Fashion Valley mall

o 15 minutes to Mission Valley Westfield shopping center

• Within 15 minutes to popular attractions including: SeaWorld, San Diego Zoo, Downtown, Balboa Park, Gaslamp, Petco Park, and more

• Only 20 minutes to the beaches!

• Easily accessible to highways 8, 15, 805, and 94

• Public Transportation: 5 bus lines pass through the neighborhood’s boundaries



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

