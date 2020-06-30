3554 Caminito El Rincon

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters parking recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub tennis court

Furnished Camino Villas Condo available for short or long term - Beautifully upgraded ground floor condo in coveted Camino Villas located in private, grassy pocket of complex in the well sought-after community of Carmel Valley. The owner has a designer's touch as you will see from her lovely furnishings featuring travertine floors throughout, granite countertops in kitchen and bath, new kitchen cabinetry, custom tile work in master shower, and cedar-lined master closet with built-ins. Other highlights include dual master floorplan, in-unit laundry, tons of storage, and gas range. Relax in quiet, private outdoor patio with space for grill overlooking green landscape maintained by the homeowner's association. This complexs super central location is east of Interstate 5, but only 3 miles to Torrey Pines State Beach, and a 20-minute walk to One Paseo, a popular destination of trendy shops and restaurants. Also, Camino Villas complex offers a full array of amenities to its residents including pool, hot tub, gym, and tennis courts which will be available for your use.



Tenant pays gas/electric/cable. No smoking. No pets. 1-assigned parking space. Lease available for very short term or long term.



No portion of the premises shall be sublet nor this Agreement assigned. Resident is prohibited from offering all or part of the premises for short-term rental, such as through AirBNB, VRBO or other such sites.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3472713)