Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3554 Caminito El Rincon
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

3554 Caminito El Rincon

3554 Caminito El Rincon · No Longer Available
Location

3554 Caminito El Rincon, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
Furnished Camino Villas Condo available for short or long term - Beautifully upgraded ground floor condo in coveted Camino Villas located in private, grassy pocket of complex in the well sought-after community of Carmel Valley. The owner has a designer's touch as you will see from her lovely furnishings featuring travertine floors throughout, granite countertops in kitchen and bath, new kitchen cabinetry, custom tile work in master shower, and cedar-lined master closet with built-ins. Other highlights include dual master floorplan, in-unit laundry, tons of storage, and gas range. Relax in quiet, private outdoor patio with space for grill overlooking green landscape maintained by the homeowner's association. This complexs super central location is east of Interstate 5, but only 3 miles to Torrey Pines State Beach, and a 20-minute walk to One Paseo, a popular destination of trendy shops and restaurants. Also, Camino Villas complex offers a full array of amenities to its residents including pool, hot tub, gym, and tennis courts which will be available for your use.

Tenant pays gas/electric/cable. No smoking. No pets. 1-assigned parking space. Lease available for very short term or long term.

No portion of the premises shall be sublet nor this Agreement assigned. Resident is prohibited from offering all or part of the premises for short-term rental, such as through AirBNB, VRBO or other such sites.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3472713)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3554 Caminito El Rincon have any available units?
3554 Caminito El Rincon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3554 Caminito El Rincon have?
Some of 3554 Caminito El Rincon's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3554 Caminito El Rincon currently offering any rent specials?
3554 Caminito El Rincon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3554 Caminito El Rincon pet-friendly?
No, 3554 Caminito El Rincon is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3554 Caminito El Rincon offer parking?
Yes, 3554 Caminito El Rincon offers parking.
Does 3554 Caminito El Rincon have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3554 Caminito El Rincon offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3554 Caminito El Rincon have a pool?
Yes, 3554 Caminito El Rincon has a pool.
Does 3554 Caminito El Rincon have accessible units?
No, 3554 Caminito El Rincon does not have accessible units.
Does 3554 Caminito El Rincon have units with dishwashers?
No, 3554 Caminito El Rincon does not have units with dishwashers.

