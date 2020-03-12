3552 Tomahawk Lane

Amenities
West of the Canyon Clairemont Home with Pool - This gorgeous home includes an open floor plan, large yard with pool and children's play set, bamboo flooring, and stainless steel appliances. You can't miss out on viewing this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home! There is also a detached workshop in back yard that has additional storage.
Open House Friday, June 21st between 11:30am and 2:30pm
The house is currently occupied and listed with older photos. It will be available 7-12-19
Rent $3,900
Deposit $2,000
Your commute to Bay Park (92110) is within minutes, a 10 minute drive to Mission Bay, and seven minutes away from In N Out! This Claremont home is situated central to everything San Diego has to offer!
While this home is perfect for family, it is also dog and cat friendly!
*** Old photos. House is occupied until 6-30-2019. More pictures available upon request.
For more information and to schedule a viewing, please contact Brian at (858) 531-8226 or Yvonne at (619) 849-0266.
$30 Application Fee (Apply Below)
www.scc1031.com/available-rentals/
