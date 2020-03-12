All apartments in San Diego
3552 Tomahawk Lane
Last updated July 16 2019 at 9:50 AM

3552 Tomahawk Lane

3552 Tomahawk Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3552 Tomahawk Lane, San Diego, CA 92117
Bay Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
West of the Canyon Clairemont Home with Pool - This gorgeous home includes an open floor plan, large yard with pool and children's play set, bamboo flooring, and stainless steel appliances. You can't miss out on viewing this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home! There is also a detached workshop in back yard that has additional storage.

Open House Friday, June 21st between 11:30am and 2:30pm

The house is currently occupied and listed with older photos. It will be available 7-12-19
Rent $3,900
Deposit $2,000

Your commute to Bay Park (92110) is within minutes, a 10 minute drive to Mission Bay, and seven minutes away from In N Out! This Claremont home is situated central to everything San Diego has to offer!

While this home is perfect for family, it is also dog and cat friendly!

*** Old photos. House is occupied until 6-30-2019. More pictures available upon request.

For more information and to schedule a viewing, please contact Brian at (858) 531-8226 or Yvonne at (619) 849-0266.

$30 Application Fee (Apply Below)
www.scc1031.com/available-rentals/

(RLNE3376924)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3552 Tomahawk Lane have any available units?
3552 Tomahawk Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3552 Tomahawk Lane have?
Some of 3552 Tomahawk Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3552 Tomahawk Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3552 Tomahawk Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3552 Tomahawk Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3552 Tomahawk Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3552 Tomahawk Lane offer parking?
No, 3552 Tomahawk Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3552 Tomahawk Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3552 Tomahawk Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3552 Tomahawk Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3552 Tomahawk Lane has a pool.
Does 3552 Tomahawk Lane have accessible units?
No, 3552 Tomahawk Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3552 Tomahawk Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3552 Tomahawk Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
