Last updated July 18 2019 at 11:41 AM

3542 Buena Vista Street

3542 Buena Vista Street · (858) 272-3900
Location

3542 Buena Vista Street, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3542 Buena Vista Street · Avail. now

$5,395

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2158 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4 Bedroom Crown Point Home with Stunning Bay Views!!! - This is a rare find in the beautiful residential neighborhood of Crown Point, Pacific Beach. Near the beach and bay. A large two story home with huge master bedroom suite, loft with a great view and 2 additional bedrooms, 2.5 baths. There is a charming front living room with original hardwood floors and a brick fireplace. There is a large backyard with fire-pit and detached 2 car garage.

12 Month Lease
Unfurnished
Utilities: Tenant pays all utilities.
Appliances: Refrigerator and oven/stove
Parking: Driveway & 2 Car Garage
One pet considered. $20.00 pet screening fee applies. If approved an additional $100.00 pet processing fee applies along with a monthly pet fee ranging from $20.00 to $40.00.

Call Penny Realty at 858-272-3900 for a showing!
To apply, go to www.PennyRealty.com

CA BRE Lic. #00935682

(RLNE4785715)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3542 Buena Vista Street have any available units?
3542 Buena Vista Street has a unit available for $5,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3542 Buena Vista Street have?
Some of 3542 Buena Vista Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3542 Buena Vista Street currently offering any rent specials?
3542 Buena Vista Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3542 Buena Vista Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3542 Buena Vista Street is pet friendly.
Does 3542 Buena Vista Street offer parking?
Yes, 3542 Buena Vista Street does offer parking.
Does 3542 Buena Vista Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3542 Buena Vista Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3542 Buena Vista Street have a pool?
No, 3542 Buena Vista Street does not have a pool.
Does 3542 Buena Vista Street have accessible units?
No, 3542 Buena Vista Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3542 Buena Vista Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3542 Buena Vista Street does not have units with dishwashers.
