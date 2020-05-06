3542 Buena Vista Street

Amenities

4 Bedroom Crown Point Home with Stunning Bay Views!!! - This is a rare find in the beautiful residential neighborhood of Crown Point, Pacific Beach. Near the beach and bay. A large two story home with huge master bedroom suite, loft with a great view and 2 additional bedrooms, 2.5 baths. There is a charming front living room with original hardwood floors and a brick fireplace. There is a large backyard with fire-pit and detached 2 car garage.



12 Month Lease

Unfurnished

Utilities: Tenant pays all utilities.

Appliances: Refrigerator and oven/stove

Parking: Driveway & 2 Car Garage

One pet considered. $20.00 pet screening fee applies. If approved an additional $100.00 pet processing fee applies along with a monthly pet fee ranging from $20.00 to $40.00.



