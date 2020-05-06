All apartments in San Diego
3536 Del Sol Blvd #C
Last updated August 9 2019 at 1:33 PM

3536 Del Sol Blvd #C

3536 Del Sol Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

3536 Del Sol Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92154
Otay Mesa West

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
carpet
GREAT SOUTH SAN DIEGO 2 BR CONDO - This great Park Lido 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit is ready for you. Cute and clean with tile throughout NO CARPET. 1st floor, no stairs! Unit comes with one assigned, covered parking space. Awesome location just minutes from the 805 and 905 freeways. Just a short commute to either Coronado or 32nd Street Naval bases. Water and trash included! SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call 619-305-0542 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/ralstonteamproperties

IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION
- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)
- All applicants must have credit scores above 500
- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount
- Applicants' planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date

For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://www.ralstonteamproperties.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/7409/2018/04/APPLICANT-SCREENING-CRITERIA-4-25-18.pdf

(RLNE4773010)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3536 Del Sol Blvd #C have any available units?
3536 Del Sol Blvd #C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3536 Del Sol Blvd #C have?
Some of 3536 Del Sol Blvd #C's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3536 Del Sol Blvd #C currently offering any rent specials?
3536 Del Sol Blvd #C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3536 Del Sol Blvd #C pet-friendly?
Yes, 3536 Del Sol Blvd #C is pet friendly.
Does 3536 Del Sol Blvd #C offer parking?
Yes, 3536 Del Sol Blvd #C offers parking.
Does 3536 Del Sol Blvd #C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3536 Del Sol Blvd #C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3536 Del Sol Blvd #C have a pool?
No, 3536 Del Sol Blvd #C does not have a pool.
Does 3536 Del Sol Blvd #C have accessible units?
No, 3536 Del Sol Blvd #C does not have accessible units.
Does 3536 Del Sol Blvd #C have units with dishwashers?
No, 3536 Del Sol Blvd #C does not have units with dishwashers.
