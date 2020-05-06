3536 Del Sol Blvd #C

Amenities

pet friendly parking some paid utils carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

GREAT SOUTH SAN DIEGO 2 BR CONDO - This great Park Lido 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit is ready for you. Cute and clean with tile throughout NO CARPET. 1st floor, no stairs! Unit comes with one assigned, covered parking space. Awesome location just minutes from the 805 and 905 freeways. Just a short commute to either Coronado or 32nd Street Naval bases. Water and trash included! SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call 619-305-0542 or visit:

https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/ralstonteamproperties



IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION

- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)

- All applicants must have credit scores above 500

- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount

- Applicants' planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date



For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://www.ralstonteamproperties.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/7409/2018/04/APPLICANT-SCREENING-CRITERIA-4-25-18.pdf



(RLNE4773010)