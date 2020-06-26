All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 13 2019 at 10:24 AM

3528 Indiana St

3528 Indiana Street · No Longer Available
Location

3528 Indiana Street, San Diego, CA 92103
North Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 07/01/19 Two bedroom townhome located in a quiet and convenient location of Hillcrest. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, large pantry, granite counter tops, and generous custom cabinetry. This modern home includes plentiful closet space throughout, and additional dedicated storage in the carport area. An in-unit full size front loading washer/dryer is also included.

Only blocks away from the Heart of Hillcrest Restaurants, Boutique Shopping, Wine & Craft Brew Pubs. Just minutes to Balboa Park and the San Diego Zoo, the Convention Center, Downtown Gaslamp Quarter, Old Town and Airport. Close to public transit and freeways.

(RLNE907495)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3528 Indiana St have any available units?
3528 Indiana St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3528 Indiana St have?
Some of 3528 Indiana St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3528 Indiana St currently offering any rent specials?
3528 Indiana St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3528 Indiana St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3528 Indiana St is pet friendly.
Does 3528 Indiana St offer parking?
Yes, 3528 Indiana St offers parking.
Does 3528 Indiana St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3528 Indiana St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3528 Indiana St have a pool?
No, 3528 Indiana St does not have a pool.
Does 3528 Indiana St have accessible units?
No, 3528 Indiana St does not have accessible units.
Does 3528 Indiana St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3528 Indiana St has units with dishwashers.
