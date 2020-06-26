3528 Indiana St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 07/01/19 Two bedroom townhome located in a quiet and convenient location of Hillcrest. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, large pantry, granite counter tops, and generous custom cabinetry. This modern home includes plentiful closet space throughout, and additional dedicated storage in the carport area. An in-unit full size front loading washer/dryer is also included.



Only blocks away from the Heart of Hillcrest Restaurants, Boutique Shopping, Wine & Craft Brew Pubs. Just minutes to Balboa Park and the San Diego Zoo, the Convention Center, Downtown Gaslamp Quarter, Old Town and Airport. Close to public transit and freeways.



(RLNE907495)