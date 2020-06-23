3526 6th Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking walk in closets range

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Small quiet building on the corner of 6th and Ivy in Hillcrest. Walk to restaurants, shopping, and nightlife. Watch the parades and events from your front or back porch.



Studio with large kitchen, dining area, walk in closet, coat closet, built in shelving units and more. The entire unit was refurbished. New quartz counters, new tile floor in kitchen, new stove.



This unit does NOT have a parking spot and NO PETS are allowed. Laundry facilities onsite.



To apply please visit www.PriorityOneSD.com.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,200, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,200, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.