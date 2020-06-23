All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3526 6th Ave
Last updated June 6 2019 at 7:37 PM

3526 6th Ave

3526 6th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3526 6th Avenue, San Diego, CA 92103
Hillcrest

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Small quiet building on the corner of 6th and Ivy in Hillcrest. Walk to restaurants, shopping, and nightlife. Watch the parades and events from your front or back porch.

Studio with large kitchen, dining area, walk in closet, coat closet, built in shelving units and more. The entire unit was refurbished. New quartz counters, new tile floor in kitchen, new stove.

This unit does NOT have a parking spot and NO PETS are allowed. Laundry facilities onsite.

To apply please visit www.PriorityOneSD.com.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,200, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,200, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3526 6th Ave have any available units?
3526 6th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3526 6th Ave have?
Some of 3526 6th Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3526 6th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3526 6th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3526 6th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3526 6th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3526 6th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3526 6th Ave offers parking.
Does 3526 6th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3526 6th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3526 6th Ave have a pool?
No, 3526 6th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3526 6th Ave have accessible units?
No, 3526 6th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3526 6th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3526 6th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
