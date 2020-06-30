All apartments in San Diego
Last updated November 1 2019 at 3:17 AM

3518 Lark St.

3518 Lark Street · No Longer Available
Location

3518 Lark Street, San Diego, CA 92103
Midtown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
internet access
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
3518 Lark St. Available 11/01/19 Gorgeous 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath Split Level Home in Mission Hills with Spectacular Views! - Walk in through the front door and be greeted by the large open floor plan and spectacular view out of the large glass doors. This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home sits on a canyon in a quiet street of Mission Hills. Great floor plan with split level living for lots of privacy and two large decks with amazing views! Upper front yard is gated and secure, plus lower yard is perfect for your furry friends who are more than welcome at this home! Washer/dryer in large master closet with custom Elfa Container Store closet design. Double shower heads on both sides of the master shower. This home is over 2,200 sq. ft. and was completely remodeled a few years ago. Attached one car garage with direct access. A must see! Perfect for entertaining guests with the sunset view.
Available Nov 1st. Tenant pays for gas, electric, water/sewer and cable/internet. Renters insurance is a requirement. Pets are welcome with additional deposit.

To view this unit, please give us a call at (858) 832-7800.

(RLNE5225080)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3518 Lark St. have any available units?
3518 Lark St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3518 Lark St. have?
Some of 3518 Lark St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3518 Lark St. currently offering any rent specials?
3518 Lark St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3518 Lark St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3518 Lark St. is pet friendly.
Does 3518 Lark St. offer parking?
Yes, 3518 Lark St. offers parking.
Does 3518 Lark St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3518 Lark St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3518 Lark St. have a pool?
No, 3518 Lark St. does not have a pool.
Does 3518 Lark St. have accessible units?
No, 3518 Lark St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3518 Lark St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3518 Lark St. does not have units with dishwashers.

