Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

3518 Lark St. Available 11/01/19 Gorgeous 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath Split Level Home in Mission Hills with Spectacular Views! - Walk in through the front door and be greeted by the large open floor plan and spectacular view out of the large glass doors. This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home sits on a canyon in a quiet street of Mission Hills. Great floor plan with split level living for lots of privacy and two large decks with amazing views! Upper front yard is gated and secure, plus lower yard is perfect for your furry friends who are more than welcome at this home! Washer/dryer in large master closet with custom Elfa Container Store closet design. Double shower heads on both sides of the master shower. This home is over 2,200 sq. ft. and was completely remodeled a few years ago. Attached one car garage with direct access. A must see! Perfect for entertaining guests with the sunset view.

Available Nov 1st. Tenant pays for gas, electric, water/sewer and cable/internet. Renters insurance is a requirement. Pets are welcome with additional deposit.



To view this unit, please give us a call at (858) 832-7800.



(RLNE5225080)