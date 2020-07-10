3506 Del Rey St

3506 Del Rey Street, San Diego, CA 92109 Pacific Beach
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Charming Home near Mission Bay w/Attached Garage - Rare detached home in desirable Pacific Beach community just steps from Mission Bay. Corner lot fully enclosed by white picket fence. Attached garage and large driveway which can fit up to 4 cars. Updated kitchen with newer appliances and lots of cabinets & counter space. Formal living room with hardwood floors and lots of windows. Master bedroom suite with private full bath. Each bedroom has ceiling fan and bright beach colors. Great location close to beaches and easy access to 5 freeway.
(RLNE4782246)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
