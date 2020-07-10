All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3506 Del Rey St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3506 Del Rey St
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:16 AM

3506 Del Rey St

3506 Del Rey Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Pacific Beach
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3506 Del Rey Street, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming Home near Mission Bay w/Attached Garage - Rare detached home in desirable Pacific Beach community just steps from Mission Bay. Corner lot fully enclosed by white picket fence. Attached garage and large driveway which can fit up to 4 cars. Updated kitchen with newer appliances and lots of cabinets & counter space. Formal living room with hardwood floors and lots of windows. Master bedroom suite with private full bath. Each bedroom has ceiling fan and bright beach colors. Great location close to beaches and easy access to 5 freeway.

(RLNE4782246)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3506 Del Rey St have any available units?
3506 Del Rey St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3506 Del Rey St have?
Some of 3506 Del Rey St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3506 Del Rey St currently offering any rent specials?
3506 Del Rey St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3506 Del Rey St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3506 Del Rey St is pet friendly.
Does 3506 Del Rey St offer parking?
Yes, 3506 Del Rey St offers parking.
Does 3506 Del Rey St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3506 Del Rey St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3506 Del Rey St have a pool?
No, 3506 Del Rey St does not have a pool.
Does 3506 Del Rey St have accessible units?
No, 3506 Del Rey St does not have accessible units.
Does 3506 Del Rey St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3506 Del Rey St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avino
5040 Camino San Fermin
San Diego, CA 92130
IDEA1
899 Park Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
4224 Mississippi
4224 Mississippi St
San Diego, CA 92104
Gables Point Loma
3801 Marquette Pl
San Diego, CA 92106
Alexan ALX
300 14th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Axiom La Jolla
3950 Mahaila Ave
San Diego, CA 92122
Prado Apartment Homes
6304 Rancho Mission Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
Valentia
5305 Toscana Way
San Diego, CA 92122

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Dog Friendly Apartments
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Escondido, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CACarlsbad, CA
Lake Forest, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
East VillageNorth ParkRancho Penasquitos
Rancho BernardoMission Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University