3506 Del Rey St

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Charming Home near Mission Bay w/Attached Garage - Rare detached home in desirable Pacific Beach community just steps from Mission Bay. Corner lot fully enclosed by white picket fence. Attached garage and large driveway which can fit up to 4 cars. Updated kitchen with newer appliances and lots of cabinets & counter space. Formal living room with hardwood floors and lots of windows. Master bedroom suite with private full bath. Each bedroom has ceiling fan and bright beach colors. Great location close to beaches and easy access to 5 freeway.



(RLNE4782246)