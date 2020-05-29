All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

3505 Caminito El Rincon #276

3505 Caminito El Rincon · (858) 350-7575
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3505 Caminito El Rincon, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3505 Caminito El Rincon #276 · Avail. now

$2,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 944 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Beautiful 2 Bedroom Condo - Beautiful, recently updated 2 Bedroom 2 bath condo with 1 assigned space. Approx. 950 sq ft. Open floor plan with 2 full bathrooms, patio and washer/dryer included. The complex features a community pool, spa tub, extensive fitness center, and tennis courts. Located centrally in Carmel Valley in Camino Villas! Small pets ok with approval. Contact us today with any questions or to schedule an appointment to view the property. Small pets may be approved with additional pet rent and deposit. (subject to 3rd party pet screening and their fees as well)

Contact us today to schedule a showing. Due to remote working situations, phone calls to the office will NOT be returned. Emails only. We are conducting in-person showings at this time but using social distancing measures. We would also be happy to do a virtual walkthrough or record a video walkthrough for you.

DRE #02035049

(RLNE2642776)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3505 Caminito El Rincon #276 have any available units?
3505 Caminito El Rincon #276 has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3505 Caminito El Rincon #276 have?
Some of 3505 Caminito El Rincon #276's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3505 Caminito El Rincon #276 currently offering any rent specials?
3505 Caminito El Rincon #276 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3505 Caminito El Rincon #276 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3505 Caminito El Rincon #276 is pet friendly.
Does 3505 Caminito El Rincon #276 offer parking?
No, 3505 Caminito El Rincon #276 does not offer parking.
Does 3505 Caminito El Rincon #276 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3505 Caminito El Rincon #276 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3505 Caminito El Rincon #276 have a pool?
Yes, 3505 Caminito El Rincon #276 has a pool.
Does 3505 Caminito El Rincon #276 have accessible units?
No, 3505 Caminito El Rincon #276 does not have accessible units.
Does 3505 Caminito El Rincon #276 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3505 Caminito El Rincon #276 does not have units with dishwashers.
