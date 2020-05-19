3488 Voyager Circle, San Diego, CA 92130 Carmel Valley
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
RIGHT NEXT TO PASEO ONE SHOPPING AND DINING!!! Most popular East Bluff with loads of open space..... End unit with sunny south facing exposure.... beautiful granite counter kitchen family room dining living area combo and stone like tile on entire bottom floor. Bedrooms are all upstairs. Home is very light and open. Great patio yard. Enjoy community pool and spa.. walk to great schools and easy freeway access. Close to Del Mar beaches Torrey pines reserve and the great coastal lifestyle. Freshly painted.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3488 Voyager Cir have any available units?
3488 Voyager Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3488 Voyager Cir have?
Some of 3488 Voyager Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3488 Voyager Cir currently offering any rent specials?
3488 Voyager Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.