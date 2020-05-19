3488 Voyager Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool hot tub

RIGHT NEXT TO PASEO ONE SHOPPING AND DINING!!! Most popular East Bluff with loads of open space..... End unit with sunny south facing exposure.... beautiful granite counter kitchen family room dining living area combo and stone like tile on entire bottom floor. Bedrooms are all upstairs. Home is very light and open. Great patio yard. Enjoy community pool and spa.. walk to great schools and easy freeway access. Close to Del Mar beaches Torrey pines reserve and the great coastal lifestyle. Freshly painted.