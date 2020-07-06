3483 Angwin Drive

Amenities
Fantastic "Rustic style" 3 bed / 2 bath home for rent in Serra Mesa!! - This 3 bed / 2 bath family style home is the perfect next home for you! With a large living room, wall to wall windows, high ceilings, hard wood floors, and a two car garage, this home will go fast! It also has a large backyard with lots of grass and a covered patio area, perfect for entertaining friends and family.
CALL TODAY TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING! (619) 992-0241
DETAILS
Rental Rate: $2,595
Lease Duration: 12 months
Deposit: $2,000
Parking: Attached 2 car garage
Tenant Pays: SDGE, Cable & Internet, Water & Sewer, Landscaping
Landlord Pays: Trash pickup
Easy Online Rent Payments and Online Maintenance Request Available
KEY FEATURES
- Hard wood floors
- Large backyard
- Garage
- Laundry hookups
**Renters Insurance will be required**
The rental decision is based on four combined factors (360 approach):
1. Credit Score (Looking for Good Credit)
2. Rental History
3. Employment Verification/History
4. Gross Monthly Income (Looking for 2.5x monthly rent)
Each resident over the age of 18 must submit a separate rental application.
Application fee: $35.00
As a company, we do business in accordance to the Federal Fair Housing Law and welcome Persons of all Race, Color, Religion, Sex, Handicap, Familial Status, or National Origin.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5700826)