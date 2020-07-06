All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM

3483 Angwin Drive

3483 Angwin Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3483 Angwin Drive, San Diego, CA 92123
Serra Mesa

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
online portal
accessible
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
internet access
online portal
Fantastic "Rustic style" 3 bed / 2 bath home for rent in Serra Mesa!! - This 3 bed / 2 bath family style home is the perfect next home for you! With a large living room, wall to wall windows, high ceilings, hard wood floors, and a two car garage, this home will go fast! It also has a large backyard with lots of grass and a covered patio area, perfect for entertaining friends and family.

CALL TODAY TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING! (619) 992-0241

DETAILS

Rental Rate: $2,595
Lease Duration: 12 months
Deposit: $2,000
Parking: Attached 2 car garage
Tenant Pays: SDGE, Cable & Internet, Water & Sewer, Landscaping
Landlord Pays: Trash pickup
Easy Online Rent Payments and Online Maintenance Request Available

KEY FEATURES

- Hard wood floors
- Large backyard
- Garage
- Laundry hookups

**Renters Insurance will be required**

The rental decision is based on four combined factors (360 approach):

1. Credit Score (Looking for Good Credit)
2. Rental History
3. Employment Verification/History
4. Gross Monthly Income (Looking for 2.5x monthly rent)

Each resident over the age of 18 must submit a separate rental application.
Application fee: $35.00

As a company, we do business in accordance to the Federal Fair Housing Law and welcome Persons of all Race, Color, Religion, Sex, Handicap, Familial Status, or National Origin.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5700826)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3483 Angwin Drive have any available units?
3483 Angwin Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3483 Angwin Drive have?
Some of 3483 Angwin Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3483 Angwin Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3483 Angwin Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3483 Angwin Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3483 Angwin Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3483 Angwin Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3483 Angwin Drive offers parking.
Does 3483 Angwin Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3483 Angwin Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3483 Angwin Drive have a pool?
No, 3483 Angwin Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3483 Angwin Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 3483 Angwin Drive has accessible units.
Does 3483 Angwin Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3483 Angwin Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

