3483 Angwin Drive

Fantastic "Rustic style" 3 bed / 2 bath home for rent in Serra Mesa!! - This 3 bed / 2 bath family style home is the perfect next home for you! With a large living room, wall to wall windows, high ceilings, hard wood floors, and a two car garage, this home will go fast! It also has a large backyard with lots of grass and a covered patio area, perfect for entertaining friends and family.



CALL TODAY TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING! (619) 992-0241



DETAILS



Rental Rate: $2,595

Lease Duration: 12 months

Deposit: $2,000

Parking: Attached 2 car garage

Tenant Pays: SDGE, Cable & Internet, Water & Sewer, Landscaping

Landlord Pays: Trash pickup

Easy Online Rent Payments and Online Maintenance Request Available



KEY FEATURES



- Hard wood floors

- Large backyard

- Garage

- Laundry hookups



**Renters Insurance will be required**



The rental decision is based on four combined factors (360 approach):



1. Credit Score (Looking for Good Credit)

2. Rental History

3. Employment Verification/History

4. Gross Monthly Income (Looking for 2.5x monthly rent)



Each resident over the age of 18 must submit a separate rental application.

Application fee: $35.00



As a company, we do business in accordance to the Federal Fair Housing Law and welcome Persons of all Race, Color, Religion, Sex, Handicap, Familial Status, or National Origin.



No Pets Allowed



