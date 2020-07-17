All apartments in San Diego
3452 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard - 1
Last updated July 14 2020 at 1:04 AM

3452 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard - 1

3452 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

3452 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92117
North Clairemont

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
*NEW PICTURES COMING SOON*
Beautiful and recently renovated 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom home that feels like detached living with large and low maintenance fenced yard. Very private one bedroom duplex located in a great location just minutes from La Jolla and conveniently located to the 5 and 52 freeway. Modern and clean home with nice upgrades and great sized yard for entertaining. Plenty of room for friends and family and space for the dog as well. Pet friendly and ready for immediate occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3452 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard - 1 have any available units?
3452 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3452 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard - 1 have?
Some of 3452 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard - 1's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3452 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3452 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3452 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3452 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 3452 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 3452 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard - 1 offers parking.
Does 3452 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3452 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3452 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard - 1 have a pool?
No, 3452 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 3452 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard - 1 have accessible units?
No, 3452 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3452 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3452 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
