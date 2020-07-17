3452 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard - 1

3452 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92117 North Clairemont
*NEW PICTURES COMING SOON* Beautiful and recently renovated 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom home that feels like detached living with large and low maintenance fenced yard. Very private one bedroom duplex located in a great location just minutes from La Jolla and conveniently located to the 5 and 52 freeway. Modern and clean home with nice upgrades and great sized yard for entertaining. Plenty of room for friends and family and space for the dog as well. Pet friendly and ready for immediate occupancy.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
