Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Modern 2 Bedroom & 1 Bath Home in San Diego - VITRUAL TOUR: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=pX1Mfdktsmk



SCHEDULE A SHOWING: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/3435-cherokee-avenue



This home has a brand new updated kitchen with new stainless-steel appliances located in San Diego. With a few special features to this unit, including a modern Jack and Jill bathroom, long driveway, A/C, garage, hardwood flooring throughout, w/d hook ups, and back yard, this is a must see home.



Pet deposit: $500

Pet monthly rent: $25



(RLNE5587841)