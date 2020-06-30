All apartments in San Diego
Location

3435 Cherokee Avenue, San Diego, CA 92104
City Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Modern 2 Bedroom & 1 Bath Home in San Diego - VITRUAL TOUR: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=pX1Mfdktsmk

SCHEDULE A SHOWING: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/3435-cherokee-avenue

This home has a brand new updated kitchen with new stainless-steel appliances located in San Diego. With a few special features to this unit, including a modern Jack and Jill bathroom, long driveway, A/C, garage, hardwood flooring throughout, w/d hook ups, and back yard, this is a must see home.

Pet deposit: $500
Pet monthly rent: $25

(RLNE5587841)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3435 Cherokee Avenue have any available units?
3435 Cherokee Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3435 Cherokee Avenue have?
Some of 3435 Cherokee Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3435 Cherokee Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3435 Cherokee Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3435 Cherokee Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3435 Cherokee Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3435 Cherokee Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3435 Cherokee Avenue offers parking.
Does 3435 Cherokee Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3435 Cherokee Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3435 Cherokee Avenue have a pool?
No, 3435 Cherokee Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3435 Cherokee Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3435 Cherokee Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3435 Cherokee Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3435 Cherokee Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
