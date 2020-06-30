Amenities
Modern 2 Bedroom & 1 Bath Home in San Diego - VITRUAL TOUR: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=pX1Mfdktsmk
SCHEDULE A SHOWING: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/3435-cherokee-avenue
This home has a brand new updated kitchen with new stainless-steel appliances located in San Diego. With a few special features to this unit, including a modern Jack and Jill bathroom, long driveway, A/C, garage, hardwood flooring throughout, w/d hook ups, and back yard, this is a must see home.
Pet deposit: $500
Pet monthly rent: $25
(RLNE5587841)