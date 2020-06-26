All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 18 2019 at 11:19 AM

3414 North Mountain View Dr.

3414 North Mountain View Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3414 North Mountain View Drive, San Diego, CA 92116
Adams North

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Normal Heights House on the Canyon! - Excellent 2-bedroom home on a big lot north of Adams Ave and just above Mission Valley with beautifull low-maintenance dry-scape yard! Mature trees and a big patio. 1-car garage with laundry hookups and a laundry sink. Carpet and high-gloss hardwood floors. Extra large living room. Big bedrooms.

Beautifully kept and in mint condition.

Call for appointment to see.

No pets allowed.
1-year lease.
NO CO-SIGNERS.
Call 858-505-1300 for appointment to see.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS.
*What is the Application Fee? $35/adult (18 yrs. and older) May pay online.
*Can we apply on-line? Yes. www.northcuttproperties.com. Click the property and follow the prompts.
*What do I need to submit with my application? The application itself, the application fee and proof of income. This is typically 2 recent pay stubs or, if self-employed, 3 months recent bank statements.
*How important is good credit? VERY important. Small, excusable derogatory credit may be considered.
*How long does it take to get an answer? Usually 2-3 days. If accepted, you will be expected to come into the office, bring your security deposit in the form of certified funds and sign the lease with 48 hours of being approved. Rent must begin within 2 weeks maximum from the date you are approved.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2430474)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3414 North Mountain View Dr. have any available units?
3414 North Mountain View Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3414 North Mountain View Dr. have?
Some of 3414 North Mountain View Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3414 North Mountain View Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
3414 North Mountain View Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3414 North Mountain View Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 3414 North Mountain View Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3414 North Mountain View Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 3414 North Mountain View Dr. offers parking.
Does 3414 North Mountain View Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3414 North Mountain View Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3414 North Mountain View Dr. have a pool?
No, 3414 North Mountain View Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 3414 North Mountain View Dr. have accessible units?
No, 3414 North Mountain View Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 3414 North Mountain View Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3414 North Mountain View Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
