3414 North Mountain View Dr.

Normal Heights House on the Canyon! - Excellent 2-bedroom home on a big lot north of Adams Ave and just above Mission Valley with beautifull low-maintenance dry-scape yard! Mature trees and a big patio. 1-car garage with laundry hookups and a laundry sink. Carpet and high-gloss hardwood floors. Extra large living room. Big bedrooms.



Beautifully kept and in mint condition.



Call for appointment to see.



No pets allowed.

1-year lease.

NO CO-SIGNERS.

Call 858-505-1300 for appointment to see.



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS.

*What is the Application Fee? $35/adult (18 yrs. and older) May pay online.

*Can we apply on-line? Yes. www.northcuttproperties.com. Click the property and follow the prompts.

*What do I need to submit with my application? The application itself, the application fee and proof of income. This is typically 2 recent pay stubs or, if self-employed, 3 months recent bank statements.

*How important is good credit? VERY important. Small, excusable derogatory credit may be considered.

*How long does it take to get an answer? Usually 2-3 days. If accepted, you will be expected to come into the office, bring your security deposit in the form of certified funds and sign the lease with 48 hours of being approved. Rent must begin within 2 weeks maximum from the date you are approved.



