San Diego, CA
3412 Utah St
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

3412 Utah St

3412 Utah Street · No Longer Available
Location

3412 Utah Street, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
pool
internet access
tennis court
This beautiful -style bungalow is one block from Bird Park and Morley Field (public pool, tennis courts, and disc golf) and easy walking distance to restaurants and shops along 30th St in North Park. The house comes fully furnished, including linens and kitchenware. Hardwood floors in LR and DR; carpeting in bedrooms. Guest bedroom can also function as home office. Stainless steel appliances and new quartz countertops in kitchen; private backyard with lighted dining area, firepit, and deck off the Master BR. Central heat and air, ceiling fans in bedrooms and breakfast nook. Laundry room with full-size washer and dryer. Cable TV/high speed internet included. Rent includes housekeeping and landscaping services every 2 weeks. Non-smokers only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3412 Utah St have any available units?
3412 Utah St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3412 Utah St have?
Some of 3412 Utah St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3412 Utah St currently offering any rent specials?
3412 Utah St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3412 Utah St pet-friendly?
No, 3412 Utah St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3412 Utah St offer parking?
No, 3412 Utah St does not offer parking.
Does 3412 Utah St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3412 Utah St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3412 Utah St have a pool?
Yes, 3412 Utah St has a pool.
Does 3412 Utah St have accessible units?
No, 3412 Utah St does not have accessible units.
Does 3412 Utah St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3412 Utah St does not have units with dishwashers.
