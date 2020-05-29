3412 Utah St

Amenities
This beautiful -style bungalow is one block from Bird Park and Morley Field (public pool, tennis courts, and disc golf) and easy walking distance to restaurants and shops along 30th St in North Park. The house comes fully furnished, including linens and kitchenware. Hardwood floors in LR and DR; carpeting in bedrooms. Guest bedroom can also function as home office. Stainless steel appliances and new quartz countertops in kitchen; private backyard with lighted dining area, firepit, and deck off the Master BR. Central heat and air, ceiling fans in bedrooms and breakfast nook. Laundry room with full-size washer and dryer. Cable TV/high speed internet included. Rent includes housekeeping and landscaping services every 2 weeks. Non-smokers only.