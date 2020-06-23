All apartments in San Diego
3353 India Street
Last updated May 10 2020 at 11:03 PM

3353 India Street

3353 India Street · No Longer Available
Location

3353 India Street, San Diego, CA 92103
Midtown

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Property Rented - No Longer Available

Beautiful cottage like unit located within walking distance to little Italy and Downtown San Diego. The home has beautiful hardwood floors, a wall A/C unit, washer and dryer, and newly remodeled kitchen and bathroom.

Small pets allowed with restrictions and $50/month pet fee. Tenant pays all utilities except water, sewer, and trash. Parking in driveway is first come first serve.

To take a 3D Virtual Tour please go to: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=khbjdQJjoU7

To schedule an in person showing, please go to https://u19372.rently.com or call/TEXT our leasing line at 619-832-0173.

Cabrillo Properties
BRE#02066091
1455 Frazee Rd Suite 500
San Diego, CA 92108
619-832-0172 - Office
619-832-0173 - Leasing
Leasing@CabrilloProperties.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,595, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3353 India Street have any available units?
3353 India Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3353 India Street have?
Some of 3353 India Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3353 India Street currently offering any rent specials?
3353 India Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3353 India Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3353 India Street is pet friendly.
Does 3353 India Street offer parking?
Yes, 3353 India Street offers parking.
Does 3353 India Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3353 India Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3353 India Street have a pool?
No, 3353 India Street does not have a pool.
Does 3353 India Street have accessible units?
No, 3353 India Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3353 India Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3353 India Street does not have units with dishwashers.
