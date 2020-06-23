3353 India Street

Amenities

Beautiful cottage like unit located within walking distance to little Italy and Downtown San Diego. The home has beautiful hardwood floors, a wall A/C unit, washer and dryer, and newly remodeled kitchen and bathroom.



Small pets allowed with restrictions and $50/month pet fee. Tenant pays all utilities except water, sewer, and trash. Parking in driveway is first come first serve.



To take a 3D Virtual Tour please go to: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=khbjdQJjoU7



To schedule an in person showing, please go to https://u19372.rently.com or call/TEXT our leasing line at 619-832-0173.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,595, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

