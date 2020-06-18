All apartments in San Diego
San Diego, CA
335 Carlos St
335 Carlos St

335 Carlos Street · (706) 330-0789
Location

335 Carlos Street, San Diego, CA 92102
Mt Hope

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $2300 · Avail. now

$2,300

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
NEWLY REMODELED Unit! All UTILITIES INCLUDED!!! - Property Id: 292717

NEWLY RENOVATED and UPGRADED Unit! Move-in Ready- Available June 1st.
2 Bedroom / 1 Bath home in a quiet neighborhood of Chollas View.
All new appliances, new paint, new interior, new counter-tops! New Everything....did I mention NEW?
In order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, all tours will be made available by appointment only and no more than 3 persons at a time in the unit. Guests must have a minimum of a face-mask when touring. Call now and book an appointment!

Military Friendly!!!

ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED Water, Gas, Electric, Lawn Maintenance, and Trash (some restrictions apply) included with Lease. Lease term is minimum of 1 year. Additional Incentive: If leasing for at least 2years. Move-in Ready - Available June 1st.
Call MGT @ +1 (619) 723-2095, +1 (706) 330-0789
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292717
Property Id 292717

(RLNE5828147)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 335 Carlos St have any available units?
335 Carlos St has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 335 Carlos St have?
Some of 335 Carlos St's amenities include in unit laundry, all utils included, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 335 Carlos St currently offering any rent specials?
335 Carlos St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 335 Carlos St pet-friendly?
No, 335 Carlos St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 335 Carlos St offer parking?
No, 335 Carlos St does not offer parking.
Does 335 Carlos St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 335 Carlos St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 335 Carlos St have a pool?
No, 335 Carlos St does not have a pool.
Does 335 Carlos St have accessible units?
No, 335 Carlos St does not have accessible units.
Does 335 Carlos St have units with dishwashers?
No, 335 Carlos St does not have units with dishwashers.
