3333 Belle Isle Drive

Completely Refurbished Home Available NOW! - Don't wait to see this 3 bedroom 1 bathroom gem of a home. It has been completely refurbished and nothing has been forgotten.



Fresh paint inside and out, all new flooring in the bedrooms, refinished beautiful hardwood floors, the whole home was rewired and extra outlets installed, new kitchen appliances, new light fixtures throughout, molding and baseboards were upgraded and much more.



The entire yard is low maintenance with new turf being installed in the private back yard. Back yard also has a very large covered patio perfect for entertaining with lights and new electrical as well. One car detached garage with laundry area.



Tenant covers all utilities, no pets allowed.



