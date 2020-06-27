All apartments in San Diego
3271 Homer Street

Location

3271 Homer Street, San Diego, CA 92106
Loma Portal

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Short-Term Furnished Vacation Rental, the lease will expire Oct. 31st, 2019
Dog-Friendly up to 35 lbs. (NO CATS)

Beautifully furnished home available from Aug 12th to Oct. 31st, 2019. This 1,440 square foot house sits on a 5,000 square foot lot and features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. This beautiful home was built in 1956 with a rustic feel and modern amenities. Hardwood floors throughout, fireplace, and a spacious private back yard to bring all the comforts of home to this short term rental.

Property Facts:
* Available: August 12th.
* No cats or cosigners.
* Tenants pay all utilities
* Landscaping included with rent.
* Dogs allowed (under 35 lbs) deposit is $500 per dog. (NO CATS).

Rental Requirements:
* Must have a debt to income ratio below 32%.
* Must have good credit (credit check is non-refundable fee of $30).
* Must show 3 times the rent in earned income (all tenants combined).

Text Nate @ (619) 786-6496 for questions or set up a showing. Check out our showing schedule at http://www.sunsetspm.com/showing

You can also check out our website www.sunsetspm.com for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3271 Homer Street have any available units?
3271 Homer Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3271 Homer Street have?
Some of 3271 Homer Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3271 Homer Street currently offering any rent specials?
3271 Homer Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3271 Homer Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3271 Homer Street is pet friendly.
Does 3271 Homer Street offer parking?
No, 3271 Homer Street does not offer parking.
Does 3271 Homer Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3271 Homer Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3271 Homer Street have a pool?
No, 3271 Homer Street does not have a pool.
Does 3271 Homer Street have accessible units?
No, 3271 Homer Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3271 Homer Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3271 Homer Street does not have units with dishwashers.
