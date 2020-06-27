3271 Homer Street

Amenities

Short-Term Furnished Vacation Rental, the lease will expire Oct. 31st, 2019

Dog-Friendly up to 35 lbs. (NO CATS)



Beautifully furnished home available from Aug 12th to Oct. 31st, 2019. This 1,440 square foot house sits on a 5,000 square foot lot and features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. This beautiful home was built in 1956 with a rustic feel and modern amenities. Hardwood floors throughout, fireplace, and a spacious private back yard to bring all the comforts of home to this short term rental.



Property Facts:

* Available: August 12th.

* No cats or cosigners.

* Tenants pay all utilities

* Landscaping included with rent.

* Dogs allowed (under 35 lbs) deposit is $500 per dog. (NO CATS).



Rental Requirements:

* Must have a debt to income ratio below 32%.

* Must have good credit (credit check is non-refundable fee of $30).

* Must show 3 times the rent in earned income (all tenants combined).



Text Nate @ (619) 786-6496 for questions or set up a showing. Check out our showing schedule at http://www.sunsetspm.com/showing



You can also check out our website www.sunsetspm.com for more information.