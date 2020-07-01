327 South Evans Street

Amenities

Remodeled 2 bed and 1 bath home in Logan Heights. New updated kitchen with beautiful quartz counter tops, new vinyl wood plank floors & stainless steel appliances. Bedrooms have new carpet and mirrored closet doors. Bathroom has been updated as well with tiled floor & shower, sink, white wood cabinet, & brushed nickel lights/fixtures. Private gated yard w/ onsite parking. Trash included and pets considered with approval!



DRE01197438



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available Now

