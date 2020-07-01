All apartments in San Diego
327 South Evans Street
Last updated March 27 2020 at 6:48 PM

327 South Evans Street

327 South Evans Street · No Longer Available
Location

327 South Evans Street, San Diego, CA 92113
Logan Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Remodeled 2 bed and 1 bath home in Logan Heights. New updated kitchen with beautiful quartz counter tops, new vinyl wood plank floors & stainless steel appliances. Bedrooms have new carpet and mirrored closet doors. Bathroom has been updated as well with tiled floor & shower, sink, white wood cabinet, & brushed nickel lights/fixtures. Private gated yard w/ onsite parking. Trash included and pets considered with approval!

DRE01197438

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 327 South Evans Street have any available units?
327 South Evans Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 327 South Evans Street have?
Some of 327 South Evans Street's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 327 South Evans Street currently offering any rent specials?
327 South Evans Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 327 South Evans Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 327 South Evans Street is pet friendly.
Does 327 South Evans Street offer parking?
Yes, 327 South Evans Street offers parking.
Does 327 South Evans Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 327 South Evans Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 327 South Evans Street have a pool?
No, 327 South Evans Street does not have a pool.
Does 327 South Evans Street have accessible units?
No, 327 South Evans Street does not have accessible units.
Does 327 South Evans Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 327 South Evans Street does not have units with dishwashers.

