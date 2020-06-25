Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly sauna

3266 Ashford St. #K Available 06/07/19 CHARMING UPSTAIRS 2 BED CONDO W/ LARGE DECK & HARDWOOD FLOORS!!! Walk to Mesa College! - Welcome home to this charming 2 bedroom condo. You'll love the upgraded, dark hard wood floors. This home features a large deck, great for entertaining. Your master bedroom includes a large ceiling fan, built in shelving in the closet, and access to the deck. Tons of storage space throughout, you'll love to call this home.



This Gorgeous 2BR/1BA Condo in Clairemont/Linda Vista Boasts:



- Top Floor Unit - No one above you!

- Hardwood Floors

- Tile Floors

- Living Room

- Dining Room

- Refrigerator

- Stove/Oven

- Microwave

- Balcony

- Assigned Parking

- Walking Distance to Mesa College



Community Features:

- Clubhouse

- On-Site Laundry

- Swimming Pool & Spa

- Walking distance to Mesa College.



OTHER APPLICABLE ITEMS:



Year Built: 1975

Parking: Assigned



Terms of Lease:

- One year lease

- One Cat or one Dog not to exceed 30 Lbs. Per HOA, with Additional Pet Rent

- Tenant to pay Water, Sewer, Gas, Electric

- Owner is responsible for HOA

- Tenant must carry renter's insurance



* Security deposit and first month's move-in funds to be in the form of a cashier's check or money order unless paying via the Tenant Portal.



**Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and without any reason.



***We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.



**** We process the first full application before moving onto the next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit or adhere to site-unseen guidelines, as well as submitted all needed additional paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not processed.



***** This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the lease, etc.



****** To submit an application, go to www.BPMSD.com and press Available Rentals. Apply accordingly.



******* Beyond Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.



******** ARE YOU A PROPERTY OWNER? We would love to give you a FREE RENTAL ANALYSIS. We are here to help! Feel free to call us directly at (858) 222-4663 to learn more about our services.



WE LOOK FORWARD TO WORKING WITH YOU!!!



Beyond Property Management, Inc.



(858) 222-HOME (4663)



CalIfornia B.R.E. #01854799



(RLNE2554522)