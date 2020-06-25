All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 10 2019 at 10:54 AM

3266 Ashford St. #K

3266 Ashford St · No Longer Available
Location

3266 Ashford St, San Diego, CA 92111
Clairemont Mesa East

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
sauna
3266 Ashford St. #K Available 06/07/19 CHARMING UPSTAIRS 2 BED CONDO W/ LARGE DECK & HARDWOOD FLOORS!!! Walk to Mesa College! - Welcome home to this charming 2 bedroom condo. You'll love the upgraded, dark hard wood floors. This home features a large deck, great for entertaining. Your master bedroom includes a large ceiling fan, built in shelving in the closet, and access to the deck. Tons of storage space throughout, you'll love to call this home.

This Gorgeous 2BR/1BA Condo in Clairemont/Linda Vista Boasts:

- Top Floor Unit - No one above you!
- Hardwood Floors
- Tile Floors
- Living Room
- Dining Room
- Refrigerator
- Stove/Oven
- Microwave
- Balcony
- Assigned Parking
- Walking Distance to Mesa College

Community Features:
- Clubhouse
- On-Site Laundry
- Swimming Pool & Spa
- Walking distance to Mesa College.

OTHER APPLICABLE ITEMS:

Year Built: 1975
Parking: Assigned

Terms of Lease:
- One year lease
- One Cat or one Dog not to exceed 30 Lbs. Per HOA, with Additional Pet Rent
- Tenant to pay Water, Sewer, Gas, Electric
- Owner is responsible for HOA
- Tenant must carry renter's insurance

* Security deposit and first month's move-in funds to be in the form of a cashier's check or money order unless paying via the Tenant Portal.

**Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and without any reason.

***We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.

**** We process the first full application before moving onto the next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit or adhere to site-unseen guidelines, as well as submitted all needed additional paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not processed.

***** This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the lease, etc.

****** To submit an application, go to www.BPMSD.com and press Available Rentals. Apply accordingly.

******* Beyond Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.

******** ARE YOU A PROPERTY OWNER? We would love to give you a FREE RENTAL ANALYSIS. We are here to help! Feel free to call us directly at (858) 222-4663 to learn more about our services.

WE LOOK FORWARD TO WORKING WITH YOU!!!

Beyond Property Management, Inc.

(858) 222-HOME (4663)

CalIfornia B.R.E. #01854799

(RLNE2554522)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3266 Ashford St. #K have any available units?
3266 Ashford St. #K doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3266 Ashford St. #K have?
Some of 3266 Ashford St. #K's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3266 Ashford St. #K currently offering any rent specials?
3266 Ashford St. #K is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3266 Ashford St. #K pet-friendly?
Yes, 3266 Ashford St. #K is pet friendly.
Does 3266 Ashford St. #K offer parking?
Yes, 3266 Ashford St. #K offers parking.
Does 3266 Ashford St. #K have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3266 Ashford St. #K offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3266 Ashford St. #K have a pool?
Yes, 3266 Ashford St. #K has a pool.
Does 3266 Ashford St. #K have accessible units?
No, 3266 Ashford St. #K does not have accessible units.
Does 3266 Ashford St. #K have units with dishwashers?
No, 3266 Ashford St. #K does not have units with dishwashers.
