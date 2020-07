Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool bbq/grill hot tub sauna

Luxury Downtown Living - Stunning ballpark luxury with gorgeous cherry wood flooring and high-end stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Split bedroom design. Perfect for guests or roommates. The Legend has 24/7 security with a front desk. There is a 7th floor outdoor amenity and barbecue area and views of Home plate where you can enjoy the game. There are beautiful pool, spa, and gym facilities on the 2nd floor of this luxurious building.



(RLNE2733608)