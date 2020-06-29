Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities carport clubhouse parking pool

3245 Loma Riviera Drive Available 05/04/20 Remodeled Townhome in Point Loma/Sports Arena - Tucked away, end unit, 1450sf 3BR 2BA townhome w/ yard! 1BR/1BA on first level. Enjoy the fully remodeled kitchen that opens to the living room with stylish fireplace. Relax in the oversized master with vaulted wood ceilings, walk-in closet and private deck. The second upstairs bedroom is a loft with glass sliders to an additional deck. 2 car carport out the back yard gate. Spacious patio area features extra storage room with washer/dryer hookups (gas or elec). Complex features clubhouse and pool area, close to ALL!!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3802000)