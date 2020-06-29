All apartments in San Diego
3245 Loma Riviera Drive

3245 Loma Riviera Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3245 Loma Riviera Drive, San Diego, CA 92110
Loma Palisades

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
carport
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
3245 Loma Riviera Drive Available 05/04/20 Remodeled Townhome in Point Loma/Sports Arena - Tucked away, end unit, 1450sf 3BR 2BA townhome w/ yard! 1BR/1BA on first level. Enjoy the fully remodeled kitchen that opens to the living room with stylish fireplace. Relax in the oversized master with vaulted wood ceilings, walk-in closet and private deck. The second upstairs bedroom is a loft with glass sliders to an additional deck. 2 car carport out the back yard gate. Spacious patio area features extra storage room with washer/dryer hookups (gas or elec). Complex features clubhouse and pool area, close to ALL!!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3802000)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3245 Loma Riviera Drive have any available units?
3245 Loma Riviera Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3245 Loma Riviera Drive have?
Some of 3245 Loma Riviera Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3245 Loma Riviera Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3245 Loma Riviera Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3245 Loma Riviera Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3245 Loma Riviera Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3245 Loma Riviera Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3245 Loma Riviera Drive offers parking.
Does 3245 Loma Riviera Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3245 Loma Riviera Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3245 Loma Riviera Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3245 Loma Riviera Drive has a pool.
Does 3245 Loma Riviera Drive have accessible units?
No, 3245 Loma Riviera Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3245 Loma Riviera Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3245 Loma Riviera Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

