3238 Grim Ave. Suite B
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:49 AM

3238 Grim Ave. Suite B

3238 Grim Ave · No Longer Available
Location

3238 Grim Ave, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
3238 Grim Ave., Suite B - Property Id: 177362

Location, Location, Location This newly renovated home/unit is located a mere three blocks from the balboa park, a block away from picturesque shopping dining and brewery spots, and in one of the best areas of North Park, San Diego! Just remodeled, this unit features a designated bedroom area, full bathroom, new flooring, paint, windows and 2 private parking spaces.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/177362
Property Id 177362

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5827806)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3238 Grim Ave. Suite B have any available units?
3238 Grim Ave. Suite B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3238 Grim Ave. Suite B have?
Some of 3238 Grim Ave. Suite B's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3238 Grim Ave. Suite B currently offering any rent specials?
3238 Grim Ave. Suite B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3238 Grim Ave. Suite B pet-friendly?
No, 3238 Grim Ave. Suite B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3238 Grim Ave. Suite B offer parking?
Yes, 3238 Grim Ave. Suite B offers parking.
Does 3238 Grim Ave. Suite B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3238 Grim Ave. Suite B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3238 Grim Ave. Suite B have a pool?
No, 3238 Grim Ave. Suite B does not have a pool.
Does 3238 Grim Ave. Suite B have accessible units?
No, 3238 Grim Ave. Suite B does not have accessible units.
Does 3238 Grim Ave. Suite B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3238 Grim Ave. Suite B has units with dishwashers.

