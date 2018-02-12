Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

3238 Grim Ave., Suite B - Property Id: 177362



Location, Location, Location This newly renovated home/unit is located a mere three blocks from the balboa park, a block away from picturesque shopping dining and brewery spots, and in one of the best areas of North Park, San Diego! Just remodeled, this unit features a designated bedroom area, full bathroom, new flooring, paint, windows and 2 private parking spaces.

No Pets Allowed



