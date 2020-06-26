All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3234 Veralee Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3234 Veralee Dr.
Last updated March 3 2020 at 12:30 PM

3234 Veralee Dr.

3234 Veralee Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3234 Veralee Drive, San Diego, CA 92154
Otay Mesa West

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL UPGRADED HOUSE WITH BACKYARD! 3bd/2.5ba - This beautiful single family detached house is just south of Otay Mesa West next to the 905 and 5 freeways--in which you will be just minutes away from lots of restaurants, shopping, and entertainment. This home is a 2-story house with 3 bedrooms (all upstairs) and a 1/2 guest bathroom downstairs and 2 full bathrooms upstairs. It's very spacious at 1,664 square feet.

The front door opens up into the living room in which is equipped with a fireplace that is framed with the most beautiful earth colored stones. Upstairs, the master bedroom has a massive his and her closet that was custom built for this home. In addition, the master has a big patio that sits in the front of the home that is perfect for enjoying your morning coffee on. Both other bedrooms are roomy with custom built closet organizers in them. The upstairs has brand new wood laminate throughout and the downstairs has chestnut colored real wood throughout.

The kitchen has been recently renovated and has an amazing state of the art stove and range that is a chef's dream. The kitchen has all stainless steel appliances and matching stainless steel hardware on the cabinets with white counter tops. The entire house is neutral colored and has fresh paint throughout with a classy white trim. This home has a 2-car garage and it's very SPACIOUS, so you'll have nothing but room for storage, tools, toys, or whatever you got! The washer/dryer hook ups are also located in the garage with a pedestrian door that accesses the backyard. The backyard is perfect for enjoying our sunny San Diego days with a patio cover and a low maintenance yard.

This home will be available for showings and ready for move-in on Monday 2/17/2020.
(MORE PICTURES COMING SOON)

To request additional information, schedule a showing, or request assistance with our online applications, please call or text Jessica Hawkins at: (619) 300-6564 or email her at: jhawk@amanica.com

Applications are available 24/7 on our website: www.Amanica.com
Applicant Requirements include: 12-month lease, fair credit, Renters Insurance, NO past evictions or judgments, verifiable documented income needs to be 2.5 times the rent, and verification of proof of income/employment and rental history will be conducted.

Amanica Real Estate & Property Management
1450 Harbor Island Dr. #G-10, San Diego, CA 92101 www.Amanica.com
BRE #967449 | Corp BRE #1523568
Office: (619) 300-6564 | Fax: (951) 924-3666

(RLNE5533216)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3234 Veralee Dr. have any available units?
3234 Veralee Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3234 Veralee Dr. have?
Some of 3234 Veralee Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3234 Veralee Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
3234 Veralee Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3234 Veralee Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3234 Veralee Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 3234 Veralee Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 3234 Veralee Dr. offers parking.
Does 3234 Veralee Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3234 Veralee Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3234 Veralee Dr. have a pool?
No, 3234 Veralee Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 3234 Veralee Dr. have accessible units?
No, 3234 Veralee Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 3234 Veralee Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3234 Veralee Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Florida Place
3440 Florida St
San Diego, CA 92104
Broadway Lofts
1007 5th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Eighteen Ten State St
1810 State St
San Diego, CA 92101
Solstice Apartment Homes
7240 El Cajon Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92115
eaves Mission Ridge
2745 Meadow Lark Dr
San Diego, CA 92123
The Reserve At 4s Ranch
10411 Reserve Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Cleveland House
4201 Cleveland Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Aldea at Mesa College
7322 Mesa College Dr
San Diego, CA 92111

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University