3234 Veralee Dr.

BEAUTIFUL UPGRADED HOUSE WITH BACKYARD! 3bd/2.5ba - This beautiful single family detached house is just south of Otay Mesa West next to the 905 and 5 freeways--in which you will be just minutes away from lots of restaurants, shopping, and entertainment. This home is a 2-story house with 3 bedrooms (all upstairs) and a 1/2 guest bathroom downstairs and 2 full bathrooms upstairs. It's very spacious at 1,664 square feet.



The front door opens up into the living room in which is equipped with a fireplace that is framed with the most beautiful earth colored stones. Upstairs, the master bedroom has a massive his and her closet that was custom built for this home. In addition, the master has a big patio that sits in the front of the home that is perfect for enjoying your morning coffee on. Both other bedrooms are roomy with custom built closet organizers in them. The upstairs has brand new wood laminate throughout and the downstairs has chestnut colored real wood throughout.



The kitchen has been recently renovated and has an amazing state of the art stove and range that is a chef's dream. The kitchen has all stainless steel appliances and matching stainless steel hardware on the cabinets with white counter tops. The entire house is neutral colored and has fresh paint throughout with a classy white trim. This home has a 2-car garage and it's very SPACIOUS, so you'll have nothing but room for storage, tools, toys, or whatever you got! The washer/dryer hook ups are also located in the garage with a pedestrian door that accesses the backyard. The backyard is perfect for enjoying our sunny San Diego days with a patio cover and a low maintenance yard.



This home will be available for showings and ready for move-in on Monday 2/17/2020.

