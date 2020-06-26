Amenities

3227 42nd St Available 04/06/20 Remodeled 1 bedroom in great location - Here is a 1 bedroom, 1 bath unit with 1 assigned parking space. Approx 450 sq ft. Unit was recently remodeled with new wood and tile flooring, blinds, paint and granite counters. Light and bright unit with a shared yard. Shared laundry facilities. Located centrally with easy access to schools, shopping, dining and freeways. Pets allowed with additional pet rent and deposit. Availability is flexible. Can be ready for move in 2 weeks from signing lease.



