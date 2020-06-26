All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 9 2019 at 10:08 AM

3225 42nd St

3225 42nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

3225 42nd Street, San Diego, CA 92105
City Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Newly remodeled 1 bedroom duplex - Great central location - Here is a 1 bedroom, 1 bath unit with 1 assigned parking space. Approx 450 sq ft. Unit was just remodeled with new wood and tile flooring, blinds, paint and granite counters. Light and bright unit. Shared laundry facilities. Located centrally with easy access to schools, shopping, dining and freeways. This property is a must see. Small pets allowed with additional deposit. Available now.

Contact us today to schedule an appointment to view.

Be sure to also view the property video on our website at www.givingtreepm.com

DRE #02035049

(RLNE4935248)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3225 42nd St have any available units?
3225 42nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3225 42nd St have?
Some of 3225 42nd St's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3225 42nd St currently offering any rent specials?
3225 42nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3225 42nd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3225 42nd St is pet friendly.
Does 3225 42nd St offer parking?
Yes, 3225 42nd St offers parking.
Does 3225 42nd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3225 42nd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3225 42nd St have a pool?
No, 3225 42nd St does not have a pool.
Does 3225 42nd St have accessible units?
No, 3225 42nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 3225 42nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3225 42nd St does not have units with dishwashers.
