3225 42nd St

Newly remodeled 1 bedroom duplex - Great central location - Here is a 1 bedroom, 1 bath unit with 1 assigned parking space. Approx 450 sq ft. Unit was just remodeled with new wood and tile flooring, blinds, paint and granite counters. Light and bright unit. Shared laundry facilities. Located centrally with easy access to schools, shopping, dining and freeways. This property is a must see. Small pets allowed with additional deposit. Available now.



