Last updated February 14 2020 at 2:49 PM

3221 Russell St. Apartment #1

3221 Russell Street · No Longer Available
Location

3221 Russell Street, San Diego, CA 92106
Loma Portal

Amenities

in unit laundry
all utils included
recently renovated
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
Short Term High End Furnished Spanish Oasis with Lush Landscaping and View! - Beautiful, private one bedroom apartment occupying entire lower floor of a classic Spanish home. Stunning views of San Diego skyline and Bay. Fully furnished and recently remodeled with lovely furnishings and decor.
Washer/dryer in apartment.
All utilities paid. Large (60 inch) TV and cable plus internet also provided. King-size Tempurpedic mattress.
Available for 3 to 6 month lease to start and then month to month thereafter.
Occupancy limit of one person.
Owner on site.
Sorry, no pets allowed.
Street parking only.

No portion of the premises shall be sublet nor Rental Agreement assigned by tenant. Tenant is prohibited from offering all or part of the premises for short term rental, such as through AirBNB, VRBO or other such sites.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3339155)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3221 Russell St. Apartment #1 have any available units?
3221 Russell St. Apartment #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3221 Russell St. Apartment #1 have?
Some of 3221 Russell St. Apartment #1's amenities include in unit laundry, all utils included, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3221 Russell St. Apartment #1 currently offering any rent specials?
3221 Russell St. Apartment #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3221 Russell St. Apartment #1 pet-friendly?
No, 3221 Russell St. Apartment #1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3221 Russell St. Apartment #1 offer parking?
No, 3221 Russell St. Apartment #1 does not offer parking.
Does 3221 Russell St. Apartment #1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3221 Russell St. Apartment #1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3221 Russell St. Apartment #1 have a pool?
No, 3221 Russell St. Apartment #1 does not have a pool.
Does 3221 Russell St. Apartment #1 have accessible units?
No, 3221 Russell St. Apartment #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3221 Russell St. Apartment #1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3221 Russell St. Apartment #1 does not have units with dishwashers.
