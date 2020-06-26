3221 Russell St. Apartment #1

Amenities

in unit laundry all utils included recently renovated internet access furnished

Short Term High End Furnished Spanish Oasis with Lush Landscaping and View! - Beautiful, private one bedroom apartment occupying entire lower floor of a classic Spanish home. Stunning views of San Diego skyline and Bay. Fully furnished and recently remodeled with lovely furnishings and decor.

Washer/dryer in apartment.

All utilities paid. Large (60 inch) TV and cable plus internet also provided. King-size Tempurpedic mattress.

Available for 3 to 6 month lease to start and then month to month thereafter.

Occupancy limit of one person.

Owner on site.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Street parking only.



No portion of the premises shall be sublet nor Rental Agreement assigned by tenant. Tenant is prohibited from offering all or part of the premises for short term rental, such as through AirBNB, VRBO or other such sites.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3339155)