All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3178 Palm Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3178 Palm Street
Last updated March 25 2020 at 7:17 AM

3178 Palm Street

3178 Palm Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3178 Palm Street, San Diego, CA 92104
Burlingame

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
internet access
new construction
Brand new construction. Be the first to enjoy this furnished private loft home located in one of the most desirable locations in North Park, San Diego.
Features include full size appliances, quartz countertops, designer tile, in unit washer dryer, stunning canyon and garden views. Sofa converts to full size bed for guests.

All new amenities included: central air, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, new kitchen, new bathroom, washer dryer, and garden and canyon views. Utilities included: cable, electricity, heat, gas, internet, air conditioning, and water. The property is not pet friendly. Date Available: Mar 17th, 2020. $2,300/month rent. $1000 security deposit required. Short term rental available at a higher rate, please inquire for more details. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3178 Palm Street have any available units?
3178 Palm Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3178 Palm Street have?
Some of 3178 Palm Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3178 Palm Street currently offering any rent specials?
3178 Palm Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3178 Palm Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3178 Palm Street is pet friendly.
Does 3178 Palm Street offer parking?
No, 3178 Palm Street does not offer parking.
Does 3178 Palm Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3178 Palm Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3178 Palm Street have a pool?
No, 3178 Palm Street does not have a pool.
Does 3178 Palm Street have accessible units?
No, 3178 Palm Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3178 Palm Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3178 Palm Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vive on the Park
8725 Ariva Court
San Diego, CA 92123
River Front
750 Camino de la Reina
San Diego, CA 92108
Vantage Pointe
1281 9th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Hamilton Terrace
4149 Hamilton St
San Diego, CA 92104
Royal Village Apartments
1435 Elder Ave
San Diego, CA 92154
Mesa Vista
7980 Linda Vista Rd
San Diego, CA 92111
Esprit Villas
9830 Reagan Rd
San Diego, CA 92126
Sola
13385 Highlands Place
San Diego, CA 92130

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University