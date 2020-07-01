3178 Palm Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly internet access new construction

Brand new construction. Be the first to enjoy this furnished private loft home located in one of the most desirable locations in North Park, San Diego.

Features include full size appliances, quartz countertops, designer tile, in unit washer dryer, stunning canyon and garden views. Sofa converts to full size bed for guests.



All new amenities included: central air, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, new kitchen, new bathroom, washer dryer, and garden and canyon views. Utilities included: cable, electricity, heat, gas, internet, air conditioning, and water. The property is not pet friendly. Date Available: Mar 17th, 2020. $2,300/month rent. $1000 security deposit required. Short term rental available at a higher rate, please inquire for more details. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.