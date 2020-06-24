All apartments in San Diego
3178 Cabrillo Bay Lane

3178 Cabrillo Bay Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3178 Cabrillo Bay Lane, San Diego, CA 92110
Midway District

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
SAVE $100 PER MONTH, 1st 3 MONTHS: Bay Point 2 Bed/2 Bath Condo + Bonus Office, 2-Car Private Garage, Pool & Spa - DISCOUNTED FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY - SAVE $100 PER MONTH for the FIRST 3 MONTHS! Beautiful Point Loma townhome in beautifully maintained gated community! Move-in ready 2 bed/2bath with OFFICE/DEN and direct access large, private 2-CAR GARAGE. Open concept granite and stainless steel kitchen, ample cabinet & pantry storage perfect for entertaining. Dedicated dining space and spacious living room with lovely wood flooring. The large private balcony is tucked in by lush palms, with a view of the sparkling pool and spa. Full size in-unit Washer/Dryer!

This newer construction complex features gorgeous, resort-like grounds, a beautiful sunny pool and spa area, children's playground, pet area and barbecue space for year 'round fun. It's an easy walk to excellent shopping, dining and entertainment, and just minutes by car to beaches, freeways and downtown.

Pets will be considered with additional pet security and pet fee.

Qualified applicants will have good credit and rental history, and 3x rent in gross household income. Smoking is not allowed on this property.

(RLNE4745424)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3178 Cabrillo Bay Lane have any available units?
3178 Cabrillo Bay Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3178 Cabrillo Bay Lane have?
Some of 3178 Cabrillo Bay Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3178 Cabrillo Bay Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3178 Cabrillo Bay Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3178 Cabrillo Bay Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3178 Cabrillo Bay Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3178 Cabrillo Bay Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3178 Cabrillo Bay Lane offers parking.
Does 3178 Cabrillo Bay Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3178 Cabrillo Bay Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3178 Cabrillo Bay Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3178 Cabrillo Bay Lane has a pool.
Does 3178 Cabrillo Bay Lane have accessible units?
No, 3178 Cabrillo Bay Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3178 Cabrillo Bay Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3178 Cabrillo Bay Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
