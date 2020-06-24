3178 Cabrillo Bay Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

SAVE $100 PER MONTH, 1st 3 MONTHS: Bay Point 2 Bed/2 Bath Condo + Bonus Office, 2-Car Private Garage, Pool & Spa - DISCOUNTED FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY - SAVE $100 PER MONTH for the FIRST 3 MONTHS! Beautiful Point Loma townhome in beautifully maintained gated community! Move-in ready 2 bed/2bath with OFFICE/DEN and direct access large, private 2-CAR GARAGE. Open concept granite and stainless steel kitchen, ample cabinet & pantry storage perfect for entertaining. Dedicated dining space and spacious living room with lovely wood flooring. The large private balcony is tucked in by lush palms, with a view of the sparkling pool and spa. Full size in-unit Washer/Dryer!



This newer construction complex features gorgeous, resort-like grounds, a beautiful sunny pool and spa area, children's playground, pet area and barbecue space for year 'round fun. It's an easy walk to excellent shopping, dining and entertainment, and just minutes by car to beaches, freeways and downtown.



Pets will be considered with additional pet security and pet fee.



Qualified applicants will have good credit and rental history, and 3x rent in gross household income. Smoking is not allowed on this property.



(RLNE4745424)