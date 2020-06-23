All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

316 Northgate St

316 Northgate Street · No Longer Available
Location

316 Northgate Street, San Diego, CA 92114
Bay Terraces

Amenities

3BR/1.5BA. Detached House with 2 Car Garage, Front & Backyard & VIEWS! - Views to Downtown and Coronado! This well-kept home is located on a quiet side street just about 10 minutes from Coronado and other military bases. Also located near freeways for an easy commute. The home is a new rental and been upgraded with a new kitchen, cabinets, countertops, recessed lighting, wood laminate floors and nice paint colors. All windows are dual paned. 2 car garage has the perfect workspace for someone who likes tools. Washer/Dryer are inside the garage. Plenty of storage space and Central HVAC. Backyard has a large low-maintenance concrete area perfect for patio furniture, BBQ, and play equipment. There's also an area where there could be grass if desired. The views from the backyard are beautiful!

(RLNE1956524)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 316 Northgate St have any available units?
316 Northgate St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 316 Northgate St have?
Some of 316 Northgate St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 316 Northgate St currently offering any rent specials?
316 Northgate St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 316 Northgate St pet-friendly?
No, 316 Northgate St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 316 Northgate St offer parking?
Yes, 316 Northgate St offers parking.
Does 316 Northgate St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 316 Northgate St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 316 Northgate St have a pool?
No, 316 Northgate St does not have a pool.
Does 316 Northgate St have accessible units?
No, 316 Northgate St does not have accessible units.
Does 316 Northgate St have units with dishwashers?
No, 316 Northgate St does not have units with dishwashers.
