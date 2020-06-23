316 Northgate St

Amenities

3BR/1.5BA. Detached House with 2 Car Garage, Front & Backyard & VIEWS! - Views to Downtown and Coronado! This well-kept home is located on a quiet side street just about 10 minutes from Coronado and other military bases. Also located near freeways for an easy commute. The home is a new rental and been upgraded with a new kitchen, cabinets, countertops, recessed lighting, wood laminate floors and nice paint colors. All windows are dual paned. 2 car garage has the perfect workspace for someone who likes tools. Washer/Dryer are inside the garage. Plenty of storage space and Central HVAC. Backyard has a large low-maintenance concrete area perfect for patio furniture, BBQ, and play equipment. There's also an area where there could be grass if desired. The views from the backyard are beautiful!



(RLNE1956524)