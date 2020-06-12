3126 Denver Street 505

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit 24hr gym parking bbq/grill garage

Large 2 bedroom in the Heart of Hillcrest



Contemporary, open floor plan, modern finishes, concrete flooring, high ceilings, quartz counters. Washer/dryer in unit, 24hr fitness center. Roof top lounge with firepit and bbq. 2 assigned parking spaces in secured garage. Pets OK with deposit and minimal rent.

Vibrant uptown neighborhood, walking distance to shops, restaurants, nightlife and public transportation. WALK Score = 86 !!! Call or text 619-356-0087 for a viewing or more information.

