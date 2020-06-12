All apartments in San Diego
3126 Denver Street 505
Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:36 AM

3126 Denver Street 505

3126 Denver Street · (619) 356-0087
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3126 Denver Street, San Diego, CA 92117
Bay Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 505 · Avail. now

$2,995

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1070 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Large 2 bedroom in the Heart of Hillcrest - Property Id: 245182

Contemporary, open floor plan, modern finishes, concrete flooring, high ceilings, quartz counters. Washer/dryer in unit, 24hr fitness center. Roof top lounge with firepit and bbq. 2 assigned parking spaces in secured garage. Pets OK with deposit and minimal rent.
Vibrant uptown neighborhood, walking distance to shops, restaurants, nightlife and public transportation. WALK Score = 86 !!! Call or text 619-356-0087 for a viewing or more information.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/245182
Property Id 245182

(RLNE5646593)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3126 Denver Street 505 have any available units?
3126 Denver Street 505 has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3126 Denver Street 505 have?
Some of 3126 Denver Street 505's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3126 Denver Street 505 currently offering any rent specials?
3126 Denver Street 505 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3126 Denver Street 505 pet-friendly?
No, 3126 Denver Street 505 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3126 Denver Street 505 offer parking?
Yes, 3126 Denver Street 505 does offer parking.
Does 3126 Denver Street 505 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3126 Denver Street 505 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3126 Denver Street 505 have a pool?
No, 3126 Denver Street 505 does not have a pool.
Does 3126 Denver Street 505 have accessible units?
No, 3126 Denver Street 505 does not have accessible units.
Does 3126 Denver Street 505 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3126 Denver Street 505 has units with dishwashers.
