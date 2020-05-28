3122-26 Canon

Amenities

Available Now! This fully renovated 1 bed / 1 bath unit has brand new vinyl plank flooring, new appliances, new paint, new everything! Come be a part of the Point Loma community and be in walking distance of the harbor, great shops and restaurants (including Better Buzz, Harbor Town Pub, Old Venice, and more). Property is located a short drive to Sunset Cliffs, San Diego airport and marina, liberty station, and several parks/reserves. Parking (carport) included, Water included. 1 small dog considered