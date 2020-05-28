All apartments in San Diego
Last updated August 19 2019 at 7:09 AM

3122-26 Canon

3122 Canon St · No Longer Available
San Diego
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms
Location

3122 Canon St, San Diego, CA 92106
Roseville

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
some paid utils
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available Now! This fully renovated 1 bed / 1 bath unit has brand new vinyl plank flooring, new appliances, new paint, new everything! Come be a part of the Point Loma community and be in walking distance of the harbor, great shops and restaurants (including Better Buzz, Harbor Town Pub, Old Venice, and more). Property is located a short drive to Sunset Cliffs, San Diego airport and marina, liberty station, and several parks/reserves. Parking (carport) included, Water included. 1 small dog considered

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3122-26 Canon have any available units?
3122-26 Canon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3122-26 Canon have?
Some of 3122-26 Canon's amenities include pet friendly, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3122-26 Canon currently offering any rent specials?
3122-26 Canon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3122-26 Canon pet-friendly?
Yes, 3122-26 Canon is pet friendly.
Does 3122-26 Canon offer parking?
Yes, 3122-26 Canon offers parking.
Does 3122-26 Canon have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3122-26 Canon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3122-26 Canon have a pool?
No, 3122-26 Canon does not have a pool.
Does 3122-26 Canon have accessible units?
No, 3122-26 Canon does not have accessible units.
Does 3122-26 Canon have units with dishwashers?
No, 3122-26 Canon does not have units with dishwashers.
