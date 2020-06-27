All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3113 Kalmia St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3113 Kalmia St
Last updated August 6 2019 at 10:57 AM

3113 Kalmia St

3113 Kalmia Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3113 Kalmia Street, San Diego, CA 92104
Burlingame

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3113 Kalmia St Available 09/13/19 Beautifully Restored Historical Dream Home in the Heart of South Park - Located In The Desirable Burlingame Historic District, This Rare Home Is A Wonder To Behold! Beautifully Restored And Maintained Interior And Exterior; This Home Must Be Seen In Person To Fully Appreciate Its Charming Vintage Beauty. The True Heart Of This Home Can Be Found In This Warm And Spacious Kitchen. With Its Updated Stainless Steel Chefs Kitchen And An Inviting Atmosphere; This Kitchen Is Ready For You As A Chef'S Delight Or The Grandest Social Affairs Only You Can Host.

This Home Features:
- New Wood Flooring Throughout
- Vintage Tiffany Light Fixtures
- Built In Cabinetry Throughout
- Double Vanity Sinks In Master And Main Bathroom
- Claw Foot Tub And Duel Head Stand Up Shower In Master Bathroom
- Marble Vanities
- Huge Walk In Closet
- Large Deck Accessible From The Master Bedroom Perfect For Morning Coffee Or Star Gazing
- Large Chefs Kitchen With Stainless 6 Burner Chefs Stove, Large Double Sided Refrigerator, Dishwasher
- Large New Granite Island And Kitchen Counters With Extra Prep Area Off Of Kitchen
- Drop Pendant Lighting
- Fireplace
- Beautifully Restored Stairwells, Banisters, And French Doors Throughout
- Formal Dining Space And Eat In Kitchen Space
- Wrap Around Front Porch Features Gorgeous Ceiling Fans
- Huge Backyard And Large Deck Making This An Entertainers Dream
- Large Finished Basement
- Spacious Laundry Area

This Is Truly A Must See !!!

**Office Could Be Used As 6Th Bedroom**

**Photos may not be of actual unit, they are of a typical unit/features in this complex**
**Not all amenities apply to all units. Please check with a leasing agent for exact amenities**

We are a pet friendly company! Dogs and cats are okay on most properties, please see our FAQ on our website listed below.

Click the link below for our frequently asked questions regarding:

DO YOU HAVE PHOTOS OF THE INTERIOR?
DO YOU TAKE PETS?
WHAT IS THE SQUARE FOOTAGE?
WHAT ARE YOUR CRITERIA?
HOW DO I MAKE AN APPOINTMENT?

www.cambridgemgi.com/faq

lic #01524727

(RLNE1865810)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3113 Kalmia St have any available units?
3113 Kalmia St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3113 Kalmia St have?
Some of 3113 Kalmia St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3113 Kalmia St currently offering any rent specials?
3113 Kalmia St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3113 Kalmia St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3113 Kalmia St is pet friendly.
Does 3113 Kalmia St offer parking?
No, 3113 Kalmia St does not offer parking.
Does 3113 Kalmia St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3113 Kalmia St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3113 Kalmia St have a pool?
No, 3113 Kalmia St does not have a pool.
Does 3113 Kalmia St have accessible units?
No, 3113 Kalmia St does not have accessible units.
Does 3113 Kalmia St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3113 Kalmia St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Summit at Point Loma
3950 Leland St
San Diego, CA 92106
Canyon Ridge
3187 Cowley Way
San Diego, CA 92117
Montecito Point
4179 3rd Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
900 F Street
900 F St
San Diego, CA 92101
Tierrasanta Ridge Apartment Homes
5410 Repecho Dr
San Diego, CA 92124
Jefferson Pacific Beach
4275 Mission Bay Drive
San Diego, CA 92109
Villa Louisa
4833 Kansas St
San Diego, CA 92116
SOFI Highlands
11600 Compass Point Dr N
San Diego, CA 92126

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University