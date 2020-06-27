Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3113 Kalmia St Available 09/13/19 Beautifully Restored Historical Dream Home in the Heart of South Park - Located In The Desirable Burlingame Historic District, This Rare Home Is A Wonder To Behold! Beautifully Restored And Maintained Interior And Exterior; This Home Must Be Seen In Person To Fully Appreciate Its Charming Vintage Beauty. The True Heart Of This Home Can Be Found In This Warm And Spacious Kitchen. With Its Updated Stainless Steel Chefs Kitchen And An Inviting Atmosphere; This Kitchen Is Ready For You As A Chef'S Delight Or The Grandest Social Affairs Only You Can Host.



This Home Features:

- New Wood Flooring Throughout

- Vintage Tiffany Light Fixtures

- Built In Cabinetry Throughout

- Double Vanity Sinks In Master And Main Bathroom

- Claw Foot Tub And Duel Head Stand Up Shower In Master Bathroom

- Marble Vanities

- Huge Walk In Closet

- Large Deck Accessible From The Master Bedroom Perfect For Morning Coffee Or Star Gazing

- Large Chefs Kitchen With Stainless 6 Burner Chefs Stove, Large Double Sided Refrigerator, Dishwasher

- Large New Granite Island And Kitchen Counters With Extra Prep Area Off Of Kitchen

- Drop Pendant Lighting

- Fireplace

- Beautifully Restored Stairwells, Banisters, And French Doors Throughout

- Formal Dining Space And Eat In Kitchen Space

- Wrap Around Front Porch Features Gorgeous Ceiling Fans

- Huge Backyard And Large Deck Making This An Entertainers Dream

- Large Finished Basement

- Spacious Laundry Area



This Is Truly A Must See !!!



**Office Could Be Used As 6Th Bedroom**



