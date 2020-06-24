All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 11 2019 at 10:46 AM

3111 Chicago St.

3111 Chicago Street · No Longer Available
Location

3111 Chicago Street, San Diego, CA 92117
Bay Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Bay Park / Mission Bay 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage home with remodeled kitchen, A/C, washer & dryer, landscaper, (3111 Chicago Street) - Single family 3 bedroom, 2 bath Bay Park home with a view of the Coronado Islands from the front yard on a clear day. Home features a remodeled kitchen with granite countertops, a full suite of stainless appliances, gas fireplace, air conditioning, ceiling fans, skylights throughout, wood plank and tile flooring throughout. Spacious remodeled master bathroom features over sized walk-in/roll-in shower. Master bedroom has direct access to the backyard. Hall bathroom features a jacuzzi tub. Located just above the Mission Bay in a quiet residential area. Home includes bi-weekly landscaper, 2 car garage with lots of built-in cabinets, a stacked washer/dryer and additional driveway parking. Quick and easy freeway access! There is No smoking, No co-signors and No pets allowed at the property.

Please visit Riviera Property Management's website at www.RivieraSanDiego.com for a complete list of all available properties and pictures.

Available NOW with a 1 year lease and security deposit of $3100. Application fee is $35 per applicant. We encourage you to drive by the unit first before calling to schedule a viewing of the inside at 858-273-2255.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4782611)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3111 Chicago St. have any available units?
3111 Chicago St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3111 Chicago St. have?
Some of 3111 Chicago St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3111 Chicago St. currently offering any rent specials?
3111 Chicago St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3111 Chicago St. pet-friendly?
No, 3111 Chicago St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3111 Chicago St. offer parking?
Yes, 3111 Chicago St. offers parking.
Does 3111 Chicago St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3111 Chicago St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3111 Chicago St. have a pool?
No, 3111 Chicago St. does not have a pool.
Does 3111 Chicago St. have accessible units?
No, 3111 Chicago St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3111 Chicago St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3111 Chicago St. has units with dishwashers.
