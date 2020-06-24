3111 Chicago St.

Amenities
Bay Park / Mission Bay 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage home with remodeled kitchen, A/C, washer & dryer, landscaper, (3111 Chicago Street) - Single family 3 bedroom, 2 bath Bay Park home with a view of the Coronado Islands from the front yard on a clear day. Home features a remodeled kitchen with granite countertops, a full suite of stainless appliances, gas fireplace, air conditioning, ceiling fans, skylights throughout, wood plank and tile flooring throughout. Spacious remodeled master bathroom features over sized walk-in/roll-in shower. Master bedroom has direct access to the backyard. Hall bathroom features a jacuzzi tub. Located just above the Mission Bay in a quiet residential area. Home includes bi-weekly landscaper, 2 car garage with lots of built-in cabinets, a stacked washer/dryer and additional driveway parking. Quick and easy freeway access! There is No smoking, No co-signors and No pets allowed at the property.
Please visit Riviera Property Management's website at www.RivieraSanDiego.com for a complete list of all available properties and pictures.
Available NOW with a 1 year lease and security deposit of $3100. Application fee is $35 per applicant. We encourage you to drive by the unit first before calling to schedule a viewing of the inside at 858-273-2255.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4782611)