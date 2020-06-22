All apartments in San Diego
3095 Cowley Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3095 Cowley Way

3095 Cowley Way · No Longer Available
Location

3095 Cowley Way, San Diego, CA 92117
Bay Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
Description

Two Story Condo in Forest Park Plaza! 987 sq. ft. two story condo with 2 beds/1.5 bath. First floor end unit with views of canyon from the living room and balcony! Kitchen with pantry and appliances that include; refrigerator, stove-oven, built-in microwave and dishwasher. Second floor with laminate wood flooring throughout with spacious living area, dining area, half bath, and kitchen. Downstairs with brand new carpet throughout and a full bathroom. First bedroom with walk in closet and second bedroom with mirrored closet. Balcony with a beautiful view of canyon! Carport with parking and a washer and dryer. Community pool available for use

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3095 Cowley Way have any available units?
3095 Cowley Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3095 Cowley Way have?
Some of 3095 Cowley Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3095 Cowley Way currently offering any rent specials?
3095 Cowley Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3095 Cowley Way pet-friendly?
No, 3095 Cowley Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3095 Cowley Way offer parking?
Yes, 3095 Cowley Way does offer parking.
Does 3095 Cowley Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3095 Cowley Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3095 Cowley Way have a pool?
Yes, 3095 Cowley Way has a pool.
Does 3095 Cowley Way have accessible units?
No, 3095 Cowley Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3095 Cowley Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3095 Cowley Way has units with dishwashers.
