3095 Cowley Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher carport walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities carport parking pool

Description



Two Story Condo in Forest Park Plaza! 987 sq. ft. two story condo with 2 beds/1.5 bath. First floor end unit with views of canyon from the living room and balcony! Kitchen with pantry and appliances that include; refrigerator, stove-oven, built-in microwave and dishwasher. Second floor with laminate wood flooring throughout with spacious living area, dining area, half bath, and kitchen. Downstairs with brand new carpet throughout and a full bathroom. First bedroom with walk in closet and second bedroom with mirrored closet. Balcony with a beautiful view of canyon! Carport with parking and a washer and dryer. Community pool available for use