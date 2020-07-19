3095 CONNER WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage pool hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage hot tub

$5,450 3BD/2BTH BAY HO HOME W/ VIEWS AND POOL/SPA! - ***BEAUTIFULLY SITUATED 3BD/2BTH CORNER HOME IN BAY HO***



TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING OR FOR MORE INFO CALL OR TEXT:

NOAH 858-525-3939

ALEXANDRA 858-275-9624



WELL MAINTAINED FRONT YARD WITH GREAT LANDSCAPING, AND POOL/SPA OVERLOOKING MISSION BAY!

THIS HOME HAS A GREAT LAYOUT WITH A LARGE KITCHEN, A DINING ROOM WITH A FIREPLACE AND A FAMILY/LIVING ROOM THAT OPENS UP ONTO THE SPA OVERLOOKING THE BAY.

THERE IS A SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM THAT ALLOWS FOR GREAT AMBIANCE THROUGHOUT THE ENTIRE HOME.

SKYLIGHTS IN BEDROOMS AND BATHROOMS ALLOW TONS OF NATURAL LIGHT!

CONNECTED TO THE MASTER BEDROOM IS A COZY NOOK THAT ALSO DOUBLES AS A HOME OFFICE WITH GREAT VIEWS!!

POOL/SPA ARE CUSTOM MADE WITH IN POOL DRINK BAR AND STOOLS!



IN HOME WASHER/DRYER WITH A BEAUTIFULLY TILED GARAGE WITH SINK AND PLENTY OF EXTRA STORAGE!



650 Credit Score or Above Needed to Apply

Tenant Pays All Utilities (Gas, Elec, Water, Sewer, Trash)

Landscaping + pool maintenance included

$100,000 Renter's Insurance Policy Required

Non-smoking property



Pets allowed, pending owner approval and pet deposit



Square footage is an approximate amount and the space should be verified by the renter. Holding Deposit required within 24 hours of acceptance. Owner requires renters insurance.

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

If you are an owner looking for Property Management services, try our full service management for one price, no hidden fees and no risk! Call Noah today or visit our website at www.jdpropmgmt.com.



-YOUR TRUSTED PROPERTY ADVISORS-



(RLNE5914458)