Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

3095 CONNER WAY

3095 Conner Way · (858) 525-3939
Location

3095 Conner Way, San Diego, CA 92117
Bay Ho

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3095 CONNER WAY · Avail. now

$5,450

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2050 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
$5,450 3BD/2BTH BAY HO HOME W/ VIEWS AND POOL/SPA! - ***BEAUTIFULLY SITUATED 3BD/2BTH CORNER HOME IN BAY HO***

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING OR FOR MORE INFO CALL OR TEXT:
NOAH 858-525-3939
ALEXANDRA 858-275-9624

WELL MAINTAINED FRONT YARD WITH GREAT LANDSCAPING, AND POOL/SPA OVERLOOKING MISSION BAY!
THIS HOME HAS A GREAT LAYOUT WITH A LARGE KITCHEN, A DINING ROOM WITH A FIREPLACE AND A FAMILY/LIVING ROOM THAT OPENS UP ONTO THE SPA OVERLOOKING THE BAY.
THERE IS A SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM THAT ALLOWS FOR GREAT AMBIANCE THROUGHOUT THE ENTIRE HOME.
SKYLIGHTS IN BEDROOMS AND BATHROOMS ALLOW TONS OF NATURAL LIGHT!
CONNECTED TO THE MASTER BEDROOM IS A COZY NOOK THAT ALSO DOUBLES AS A HOME OFFICE WITH GREAT VIEWS!!
POOL/SPA ARE CUSTOM MADE WITH IN POOL DRINK BAR AND STOOLS!

IN HOME WASHER/DRYER WITH A BEAUTIFULLY TILED GARAGE WITH SINK AND PLENTY OF EXTRA STORAGE!

650 Credit Score or Above Needed to Apply
Tenant Pays All Utilities (Gas, Elec, Water, Sewer, Trash)
Landscaping + pool maintenance included
$100,000 Renter's Insurance Policy Required
Non-smoking property

Pets allowed, pending owner approval and pet deposit

Square footage is an approximate amount and the space should be verified by the renter. Holding Deposit required within 24 hours of acceptance. Owner requires renters insurance.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
If you are an owner looking for Property Management services, try our full service management for one price, no hidden fees and no risk! Call Noah today or visit our website at www.jdpropmgmt.com.

-YOUR TRUSTED PROPERTY ADVISORS-

(RLNE5914458)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3095 CONNER WAY have any available units?
3095 CONNER WAY has a unit available for $5,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3095 CONNER WAY have?
Some of 3095 CONNER WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3095 CONNER WAY currently offering any rent specials?
3095 CONNER WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3095 CONNER WAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 3095 CONNER WAY is pet friendly.
Does 3095 CONNER WAY offer parking?
Yes, 3095 CONNER WAY offers parking.
Does 3095 CONNER WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3095 CONNER WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3095 CONNER WAY have a pool?
Yes, 3095 CONNER WAY has a pool.
Does 3095 CONNER WAY have accessible units?
No, 3095 CONNER WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 3095 CONNER WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 3095 CONNER WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
