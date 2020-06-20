3063 Barnard Street #1

Amenities

Pt. Loma - LARGE 1bd/1ba Condo with Community Pool & Spa! - Spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo available now.

Unit features:



*Fully equipped kitchen

*Wood burning fireplace

*Washer/Dryer Hook Ups

*2 private patios

*1 assigned parking space



Community offers a pool, spa, and clubhouse. Complex is situated just 2 miles to the beaches, shopping and restaurants.



TERMS:

-12 month lease

-Owner pays for Water & Trash Service

-Tenant pays SDG&E, cable/internet

-Sorry, no pets.



Interested in this property? We show rentals 7 days a week! To set up a private showing, call McKee Properties at (619) 435-2700. For more information, or to check availability of other rental properties, please visit us online at www.mckeecompany.com.



Please read rental application terms and conditions prior to submitting online application.



***McKee Properties is an Equal Opportunity Housing Provider and adheres to all federal and state fair housing laws***



No Pets Allowed



