San Diego, CA
3050 Rue D Orleans #429
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3050 Rue D Orleans #429

3050 Rue Dorleans · No Longer Available
Location

3050 Rue Dorleans, San Diego, CA 92110
Point Loma Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
game room
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Large 2 Bedroom In Resort Style Complex! - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath with large patio overlooking resort style amenities in gated community. Pool, spa, fitness center, game room, tennis courts, beach volley ball in the complex. 2 car covered tandem parking space. Utilities included are water and trash service only. Laundry on site. Very walkable.

Available after March 11th

$2,295 per month
$2,500 security deposit

Sorry no pets

1.All applicants must have good credit to qualify. A $30.00 credit check fee is required, per person. Please do not apply if you have bad credit or any evictions. NO EXCEPTIONS!
2.All applicants must have a good rental history.
3.Any and all residents over 18 years of age living in a unit must have an approved application on file with the office. When you move in you must pay the security deposit and the rent with only cashiers check or money order. No personal checks! NO EXCEPTIONS!

Occupancy Guidelines:
One Bedroom - Maximum (3) Residents
Two Bedrooms - Maximum (5) Residents
Three Bedrooms - Maximum (7) Residents
Four Bedrooms - Maximum (9) Residents

92110, 92106, 92107

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4764106)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3050 Rue D Orleans #429 have any available units?
3050 Rue D Orleans #429 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3050 Rue D Orleans #429 have?
Some of 3050 Rue D Orleans #429's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3050 Rue D Orleans #429 currently offering any rent specials?
3050 Rue D Orleans #429 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3050 Rue D Orleans #429 pet-friendly?
No, 3050 Rue D Orleans #429 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3050 Rue D Orleans #429 offer parking?
Yes, 3050 Rue D Orleans #429 offers parking.
Does 3050 Rue D Orleans #429 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3050 Rue D Orleans #429 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3050 Rue D Orleans #429 have a pool?
Yes, 3050 Rue D Orleans #429 has a pool.
Does 3050 Rue D Orleans #429 have accessible units?
No, 3050 Rue D Orleans #429 does not have accessible units.
Does 3050 Rue D Orleans #429 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3050 Rue D Orleans #429 does not have units with dishwashers.
