3050 Rue D Orleans #429

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities gym game room on-site laundry parking pool hot tub tennis court

Large 2 Bedroom In Resort Style Complex! - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath with large patio overlooking resort style amenities in gated community. Pool, spa, fitness center, game room, tennis courts, beach volley ball in the complex. 2 car covered tandem parking space. Utilities included are water and trash service only. Laundry on site. Very walkable.



Available after March 11th



$2,295 per month

$2,500 security deposit



Sorry no pets



1.All applicants must have good credit to qualify. A $30.00 credit check fee is required, per person. Please do not apply if you have bad credit or any evictions. NO EXCEPTIONS!

2.All applicants must have a good rental history.

3.Any and all residents over 18 years of age living in a unit must have an approved application on file with the office. When you move in you must pay the security deposit and the rent with only cashiers check or money order. No personal checks! NO EXCEPTIONS!



Occupancy Guidelines:

One Bedroom - Maximum (3) Residents

Two Bedrooms - Maximum (5) Residents

Three Bedrooms - Maximum (7) Residents

Four Bedrooms - Maximum (9) Residents



92110, 92106, 92107



