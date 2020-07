Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garage recently renovated range

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry range recently renovated Property Amenities garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/41cf819036 ----

Charming 2 BR, 1 BA with laminate flooring in the living room, and new vinyl plank flooring in master bedroom, kitchen features gas range and granite countertops. These upgrades, large backyard , 1 car garage, and washer and dryer in garage make this property a must see