San Diego, CA
301 Bonair STREET (weekly)
Last updated November 21 2019 at 5:56 AM

301 Bonair STREET (weekly)

301 Bonair Street · No Longer Available
Location

301 Bonair Street, San Diego, CA 92037
La Jolla

Amenities

parking
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
$2995/week for June and $3995/week for July, August weeks. Monthly rate would be negotiable and less than paying the weekly rate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 Bonair STREET (weekly) have any available units?
301 Bonair STREET (weekly) doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 301 Bonair STREET (weekly) have?
Some of 301 Bonair STREET (weekly)'s amenities include parking, fireplace, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 Bonair STREET (weekly) currently offering any rent specials?
301 Bonair STREET (weekly) is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 Bonair STREET (weekly) pet-friendly?
No, 301 Bonair STREET (weekly) is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 301 Bonair STREET (weekly) offer parking?
Yes, 301 Bonair STREET (weekly) offers parking.
Does 301 Bonair STREET (weekly) have units with washers and dryers?
No, 301 Bonair STREET (weekly) does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 Bonair STREET (weekly) have a pool?
No, 301 Bonair STREET (weekly) does not have a pool.
Does 301 Bonair STREET (weekly) have accessible units?
No, 301 Bonair STREET (weekly) does not have accessible units.
Does 301 Bonair STREET (weekly) have units with dishwashers?
No, 301 Bonair STREET (weekly) does not have units with dishwashers.
