Last updated July 19 2019 at 9:49 AM

3003 West Canyon Avenue

3003 West Canyon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3003 West Canyon Avenue, San Diego, CA 92123
Serra Mesa

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
3003 West Canyon Avenue Available 08/15/19 Stonecrest Village, 3003 West Canyon Ave - Comm pool, spa, fitness & tennis! - Welcome home to this Stonecrest Village Beauty situated on a cul-de-sac! Easy care ceramic tile floors downstairs, bedrooms 2 & 3 have mirrored wardrobe doors, master bedroom offers a walk-in closet and bathroom with double vanity and separate tub and shower, balcony off master, gardener included, wonderful rec facilities community pool, spa, fitness and tennis. Minutes to Mission Valley, shopping and restaurants!

If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2743865)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3003 West Canyon Avenue have any available units?
3003 West Canyon Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3003 West Canyon Avenue have?
Some of 3003 West Canyon Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3003 West Canyon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3003 West Canyon Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3003 West Canyon Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3003 West Canyon Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3003 West Canyon Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3003 West Canyon Avenue offers parking.
Does 3003 West Canyon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3003 West Canyon Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3003 West Canyon Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3003 West Canyon Avenue has a pool.
Does 3003 West Canyon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3003 West Canyon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3003 West Canyon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3003 West Canyon Avenue has units with dishwashers.
