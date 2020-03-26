Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities gym parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

3003 West Canyon Avenue Available 08/15/19 Stonecrest Village, 3003 West Canyon Ave - Comm pool, spa, fitness & tennis! - Welcome home to this Stonecrest Village Beauty situated on a cul-de-sac! Easy care ceramic tile floors downstairs, bedrooms 2 & 3 have mirrored wardrobe doors, master bedroom offers a walk-in closet and bathroom with double vanity and separate tub and shower, balcony off master, gardener included, wonderful rec facilities community pool, spa, fitness and tennis. Minutes to Mission Valley, shopping and restaurants!



If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.



No Pets Allowed



