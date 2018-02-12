2993 Massasoit Ave

Amenities
Elegant Two Bedroom For Rent In San Diego, CA - Property Id: 188556
Welcome to high end living in Bay-Ho San Diego just a few minutes from La Jollaand Pacific Beach. As you approach this luxurious home-duplex you will immediately appreciate the custom, hand-picked features on the exterior.From the garage doors and lighting to the architectural wood features, no detail has been overlooked. As you enter the modern/ home, it is dynamic in design and creative in character. While the Kitchen may seem like a beautiful work of art,it is fully functional with today's modern amenities (brand new stainless steel appliances, quartz counters, island, soft close doors and drawers and more. Continuing with modern amenities, this home features central AC and heat. The brand new paint throughout the walls and ceilings give the minimalistic feel, while the warmth of the brand new oak plank flooring make's it feel like home. This home also features a tile restroom,spacious backyard, single car garage and W/D. For more Inquiries contact HomeSmart Realty 951- 846-0413
