All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 2993 Massasoit Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
2993 Massasoit Ave
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:41 AM

2993 Massasoit Ave

2993 Massasoit Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2993 Massasoit Avenue, San Diego, CA 92117
Bay Ho

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Elegant Two Bedroom For Rent In San Diego, CA - Property Id: 188556

Welcome to high end living in Bay-Ho San Diego just a few minutes from La Jollaand Pacific Beach. As you approach this luxurious home-duplex you will immediately appreciate the custom, hand-picked features on the exterior.From the garage doors and lighting to the architectural wood features, no detail has been overlooked. As you enter the modern/ home, it is dynamic in design and creative in character. While the Kitchen may seem like a beautiful work of art,it is fully functional with today's modern amenities (brand new stainless steel appliances, quartz counters, island, soft close doors and drawers and more. Continuing with modern amenities, this home features central AC and heat. The brand new paint throughout the walls and ceilings give the minimalistic feel, while the warmth of the brand new oak plank flooring make's it feel like home. This home also features a tile restroom,spacious backyard, single car garage and W/D. For more Inquiries contact HomeSmart Realty 951- 846-0413
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/188556
Property Id 188556

(RLNE5390814)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2993 Massasoit Ave have any available units?
2993 Massasoit Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2993 Massasoit Ave have?
Some of 2993 Massasoit Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2993 Massasoit Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2993 Massasoit Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2993 Massasoit Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2993 Massasoit Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2993 Massasoit Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2993 Massasoit Ave offers parking.
Does 2993 Massasoit Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2993 Massasoit Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2993 Massasoit Ave have a pool?
No, 2993 Massasoit Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2993 Massasoit Ave have accessible units?
No, 2993 Massasoit Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2993 Massasoit Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2993 Massasoit Ave has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Strata
969 Market St
San Diego, CA 92101
Vive on the Park
8725 Ariva Court
San Diego, CA 92123
4224 Mississippi
4224 Mississippi St
San Diego, CA 92104
Eighteen Ten State St
1810 State St
San Diego, CA 92101
Domain San Diego
8798 Spectrum Center Blvd
San Diego, CA 92123
Westbrook Apartments
7134 Schilling Ave
San Diego, CA 92126
Valentina by Alta
1919 Pacific Highway
San Diego, CA 92101
La Jolla Crossroads
9085 University City
San Diego, CA 92122

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University