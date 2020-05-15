All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2960 Union St

2960 Union Street · No Longer Available
Location

2960 Union Street, San Diego, CA 92103
Midtown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
This two-bedroom and two-bathroom apartment is located in the top floor of a quiet building overlooking the downtown skyline, Coronado bay, and Point Loma in the Midtown neighborhood in San Diego. The property is a mere six-minute walk from the Sycuan Green Line Santee - 12th & Imperial at the Middletown Station stop and a mere four-minute drive to downtown San Diego. Inside, the apartment boasts rich hardwood flooring with the bedrooms having full wall-to-wall Berber carpeting for added comfort. If you love to cook then you will definitely have a great time in this lovely kitchen cladded with classic yet stylish wooden cabinets and drawers, smooth countertops, custom backsplash, and top of the line stainless steel appliances. The masters bedroom suite boasts ample closet space and a renovated bathroom. The second bedroom includes highest quality Murphy bed, allowing the room to double as an office. Thanks to carefully-placed lighting fixtures and tall windows that allow enough natural light to enter, the whole place feels bright and sun-filled during the day and well-lit even at night.

Nearby parks:
Olive Park, Beth Israel Park and Sefton Plaza

Nearby Schools:
Museum - 0.45 miles, 9/10
Grant K-8 - 1 mile, 8/10
Washington Elementary School - 0.85 miles, 7/10
Montessori School Of San Diego - 0.17 miles, unrated

Bus lines:
83 Downtown San Diego - Old Town - 0.1 miles
Trolley to Terminal Shuttle - 0.3 miles
11 SDSU - Downtown San Diego - 0.5 miles

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4545301)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2960 Union St have any available units?
2960 Union St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2960 Union St have?
Some of 2960 Union St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2960 Union St currently offering any rent specials?
2960 Union St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2960 Union St pet-friendly?
No, 2960 Union St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2960 Union St offer parking?
No, 2960 Union St does not offer parking.
Does 2960 Union St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2960 Union St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2960 Union St have a pool?
No, 2960 Union St does not have a pool.
Does 2960 Union St have accessible units?
No, 2960 Union St does not have accessible units.
Does 2960 Union St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2960 Union St has units with dishwashers.
