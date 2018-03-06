2957 4th Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Large 2 bedroom 1 bathroom with washer & dryer in prime location. Walking distance to Balboa Park, bars, restaurants, shopping, nightlife, grocery and much more! Easy access to the 5 and 163 and a straight shot to downtown, San Diego.



Wide open floor plan with lots of sunlight, and both bedrooms tucked away in the back with living area/kitchen in the front. Tons of storage closets, separate room for laundry (behind the full kitchen). No parking offered but there is plenty of free street parking (neighboring units never have a problem with parking).

Great neighbors too :)



Please call/text if interested and to schedule a showing



Lisa

646-932-8669



