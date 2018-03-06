All apartments in San Diego
Last updated November 8 2019 at 12:55 PM

Location

2957 4th Ave, San Diego, CA 92103
Park West

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Large 2 bedroom 1 bathroom with washer & dryer in prime location. Walking distance to Balboa Park, bars, restaurants, shopping, nightlife, grocery and much more! Easy access to the 5 and 163 and a straight shot to downtown, San Diego.

Wide open floor plan with lots of sunlight, and both bedrooms tucked away in the back with living area/kitchen in the front. Tons of storage closets, separate room for laundry (behind the full kitchen). No parking offered but there is plenty of free street parking (neighboring units never have a problem with parking).
Great neighbors too :)

Please call/text if interested and to schedule a showing

Lisa
646-932-8669

(RLNE5148661)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2957 4th Ave have any available units?
2957 4th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2957 4th Ave have?
Some of 2957 4th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2957 4th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2957 4th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2957 4th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2957 4th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2957 4th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2957 4th Ave offers parking.
Does 2957 4th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2957 4th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2957 4th Ave have a pool?
No, 2957 4th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2957 4th Ave have accessible units?
No, 2957 4th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2957 4th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2957 4th Ave has units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

