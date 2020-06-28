All apartments in San Diego
Last updated October 9 2019

2946 McGraw St.

2946 Mc Graw Street · No Longer Available
Location

2946 Mc Graw Street, San Diego, CA 92117
Bay Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
This is the best the Bay and Bay Park has to offer. This huge 2 level single family home is perched perfectly along the Bay Park hillside with beautiful views of the bay and water. The West facing open outdoor areas give you a perfect place to relax with sun and water views. The main living space features a fireplace will keeping the open space cozy. As you enter from the front, you're met with a sprawling open living, dining and kitchen space featuring high ceilings and hardwood floors. A full bath on this first floor allows easy access for guests. The first floor also shows the 2nd, 3rd and master bedrooms. The master suite has patio access and great views, a wall of closets, and large master bath. The second floor shows like its own unit with the 4th bedroom and den area including a large full bathroom as well. The laundry area is conveniently placed in the garage. Other features of the home include an extra large 2 car attached garage and plenty off street parking for guests.

Call 888-692-3886 and press option 3 for your showing today! Deposit equals one months rent

$40 Application Fee per person Lease until 5/31/20 with the option to renew for an additional year.

Sorry, no pets allowed!

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2946 McGraw St. have any available units?
2946 McGraw St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2946 McGraw St. have?
Some of 2946 McGraw St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2946 McGraw St. currently offering any rent specials?
2946 McGraw St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2946 McGraw St. pet-friendly?
No, 2946 McGraw St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2946 McGraw St. offer parking?
Yes, 2946 McGraw St. offers parking.
Does 2946 McGraw St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2946 McGraw St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2946 McGraw St. have a pool?
No, 2946 McGraw St. does not have a pool.
Does 2946 McGraw St. have accessible units?
No, 2946 McGraw St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2946 McGraw St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2946 McGraw St. does not have units with dishwashers.
