2946 McGraw St.

Huge 2 level single family home is the best the Bay and Bay Park has to offer. - This is the best the Bay and Bay Park has to offer. This huge 2 level single family home is perched perfectly along the Bay Park hillside with beautiful views of the bay and water. The West facing open outdoor areas give you a perfect place to relax with sun and water views. The main living space features a fireplace will keeping the open space cozy. As you enter from the front, you're met with a sprawling open living, dining and kitchen space featuring high ceilings and hardwood floors. A full bath on this first floor allows easy access for guests. The first floor also shows the 2nd, 3rd and master bedrooms. The master suite has patio access and great views, a wall of closets, and large master bath. The second floor shows like its own unit with the 4th bedroom and den area including a large full bathroom as well. The laundry area is conveniently placed in the garage. Other features of the home include an extra large 2 car attached garage and plenty off street parking for guests.



Call 888-692-3886 and press option 3 for your showing today! Deposit equals one months rent



$40 Application Fee per person Lease until 5/31/20 with the option to renew for an additional year.



Sorry, no pets allowed!



Advantage Team Property Management/bre lic 01387165 www.advantageteamrealestate.com/rentals



