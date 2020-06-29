All apartments in San Diego
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:39 AM

2943 Boundary St

2943 Boundary Street
Location

2943 Boundary Street, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
alarm system
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
internet access
$500 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT Light & Bright Home w/ Large Private Yard. HARDWOOD FLOORS & A/C, ACT NOW! - This large and open 2 bed room 1 bath home has been nicely remodeled. Walking distance to shops, walk to mass transit, original hardwood floors and large kitchen.

Property Amenities:
Brand new A/C unit
Full size Washer Included
Full size Dryer Included
Oak wood floors
Alarm system available
Refrigerator
Fresh paint
Stove/Oven
Living room
Fully gated back yard

* This property is one unit of a duplex; it is the complete bottom floor. You have one assigned parking spot; however, there is ample street parking.

Terms of Lease:
- One year lease
- Pets negotiable with additional pet rent and/or pet deposit
- Tenant pays Electric, gas, gardener, cable, internet
- Owner is responsible for Water, Trash, Sewer
- Tenant must carry renters insurance

*Security Deposit & first months move in funds must be in form of a cashiers check or money order.

**Terms and rates are subject to change without notice.

***We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.

**** We process the first full application before moving onto the next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit or adhere to site-unseen guidelines, as well as submitted all needed additional paperwork. If you are second in line, we will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not processed.

***** This ad is to be deemed reliable; however not guaranteed.

****** To submit an application, go to www.BPMSD.com and press Available Rentals. Apply accordingly.

*******Beyond Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.

Beyond Property Management, Inc:
(858) 222-HOME (4663)
CalBRE#01854799

(RLNE2260783)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2943 Boundary St have any available units?
2943 Boundary St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2943 Boundary St have?
Some of 2943 Boundary St's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2943 Boundary St currently offering any rent specials?
2943 Boundary St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2943 Boundary St pet-friendly?
No, 2943 Boundary St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2943 Boundary St offer parking?
Yes, 2943 Boundary St offers parking.
Does 2943 Boundary St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2943 Boundary St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2943 Boundary St have a pool?
No, 2943 Boundary St does not have a pool.
Does 2943 Boundary St have accessible units?
No, 2943 Boundary St does not have accessible units.
Does 2943 Boundary St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2943 Boundary St does not have units with dishwashers.
