2943 Boundary St

$500 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT Light & Bright Home w/ Large Private Yard. HARDWOOD FLOORS & A/C, ACT NOW! - This large and open 2 bed room 1 bath home has been nicely remodeled. Walking distance to shops, walk to mass transit, original hardwood floors and large kitchen.



Brand new A/C unit

Full size Washer Included

Full size Dryer Included

Oak wood floors

Alarm system available

Refrigerator

Fresh paint

Stove/Oven

Living room

Fully gated back yard



* This property is one unit of a duplex; it is the complete bottom floor. You have one assigned parking spot; however, there is ample street parking.



- One year lease

- Pets negotiable with additional pet rent and/or pet deposit

- Tenant pays Electric, gas, gardener, cable, internet

- Owner is responsible for Water, Trash, Sewer

- Tenant must carry renters insurance



*Security Deposit & first months move in funds must be in form of a cashiers check or money order.



(858) 222-HOME (4663)

CalBRE#01854799



