2943 Boundary St

Amenities
$500 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT Light & Bright Home w/ Large Private Yard. HARDWOOD FLOORS & A/C, ACT NOW! - This large and open 2 bed room 1 bath home has been nicely remodeled. Walking distance to shops, walk to mass transit, original hardwood floors and large kitchen.
Property Amenities:
Brand new A/C unit
Full size Washer Included
Full size Dryer Included
Oak wood floors
Alarm system available
Refrigerator
Fresh paint
Stove/Oven
Living room
Fully gated back yard
* This property is one unit of a duplex; it is the complete bottom floor. You have one assigned parking spot; however, there is ample street parking.
Terms of Lease:
- One year lease
- Pets negotiable with additional pet rent and/or pet deposit
- Tenant pays Electric, gas, gardener, cable, internet
- Owner is responsible for Water, Trash, Sewer
- Tenant must carry renters insurance
*Security Deposit & first months move in funds must be in form of a cashiers check or money order.
**Terms and rates are subject to change without notice.
***We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.
**** We process the first full application before moving onto the next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit or adhere to site-unseen guidelines, as well as submitted all needed additional paperwork. If you are second in line, we will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not processed.
***** This ad is to be deemed reliable; however not guaranteed.
****** To submit an application, go to www.BPMSD.com and press Available Rentals. Apply accordingly.
*******Beyond Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.
Beyond Property Management, Inc:
(858) 222-HOME (4663)
CalBRE#01854799
(RLNE2260783)