2926 Polk Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Single story home with attached garage. Close to all freeways and downtown.

This ground level 2 bedroom 1.5 bath features an open floor plan great for entertaining. This great home located in the heart of North Park walking distance to many stores, plus these great features: 1. Easy freeway access to to the 805, 15, and 8 freeways 2. Walking distance to shopping (Vons), restaurants, and nightlife. 3. All new tile flooring, newly remodeled kitchen, new paint throughout the interior and exterior. 4. Washer, dryer in the garage and built-in dishwasher in the kitchen 5. Backyard for any size pets, cats or dogs.