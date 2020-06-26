All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 2926 Polk Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
2926 Polk Ave.
Last updated July 22 2019 at 11:24 PM

2926 Polk Ave.

2926 Polk Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
North Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2926 Polk Avenue, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Single story home with attached garage. Close to all freeways and downtown.
This ground level 2 bedroom 1.5 bath features an open floor plan great for entertaining. This great home located in the heart of North Park walking distance to many stores, plus these great features: 1. Easy freeway access to to the 805, 15, and 8 freeways 2. Walking distance to shopping (Vons), restaurants, and nightlife. 3. All new tile flooring, newly remodeled kitchen, new paint throughout the interior and exterior. 4. Washer, dryer in the garage and built-in dishwasher in the kitchen 5. Backyard for any size pets, cats or dogs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2926 Polk Ave. have any available units?
2926 Polk Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2926 Polk Ave. have?
Some of 2926 Polk Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2926 Polk Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2926 Polk Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2926 Polk Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2926 Polk Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 2926 Polk Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 2926 Polk Ave. offers parking.
Does 2926 Polk Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2926 Polk Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2926 Polk Ave. have a pool?
No, 2926 Polk Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 2926 Polk Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2926 Polk Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2926 Polk Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2926 Polk Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vantage Pointe
1281 9th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
eaves Rancho Penasquitos
10024 Paseo Montril
San Diego, CA 92129
Fifty Twenty-Five
5025 Collwood Blvd
San Diego, CA 92115
Elan Luxo II
1907 Columbia Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Aquatera Apartment Homes
5777 Mission Center Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
La Jolla Crossroads
9085 University City
San Diego, CA 92122
4th and J
372 4th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
The Ridge at San Diego
4665 Home Ave
San Diego, CA 92105

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University