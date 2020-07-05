All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 10 2020 at 11:48 AM

2923 Myrtle Ave.

2923 Myrtle Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2923 Myrtle Ave, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
internet access
2923 Myrtle Ave. Available 05/11/20 UNIQUE 2 BEDROOM IN THE HEART OF NORTH PARK W/WASHER & DRYER & GARAGE!! SMALL PETS WELCOME!! - LOOK NO FURTHER!!! This 2 bedroom 2 bath home has been fully upgraded throughout. The home comes with all appliances including a washer and dryer. Open floor plan, with extra bonus room/office. Close to Morley Field/Balboa Park, walking distance to restaurants, shopping & freeways. Small pets welcome, under 40 lbs.

PROPERTY AMENITIES:
- Upgraded Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, & Microwave
- Trash Compactor
- Stackable Washer
- Stackable Dryer
- Stainless Steel Appliances
- Open Floor Plan
- Dual Pane Windows
- Granite Countertops
- Upgraded Kitchen
- Upgraded Fixtures
- Private Patio
- Office
- Living Room
- Central A/C
- 1 Car Detached Garage
- Assigned Not Covered 1 Space

ADDITIONAL LEASE TERMS:
PARKING: 1 Car Detached Garage, Assigned Not Covered 1 Space
HOA NAME: N/A
YEAR BUILT: 1921
MAILBOX LOCATION AND NUMBER: In door
FLOOD ZONE:No

TERMS OF THE LEASE:
- One year lease
- Pets negotiable with additional pet rent of $38 (pets under 40 lbs)
-Tenant to pay for water, trash, sewer, gas, electric, cable, internet
- Resident Benefit Package of $18 per month
- Tenant must carry renter's insurance

PROPERTY VIDEO LINK: https://youtu.be/KaitpEjToYE

* Security deposit and first month's move-in funds to be in the
form of a cashier's check or money order unless paying via the Tenant Portal.

** Applications are only accepted for this property through our
website at www.bpmsd.com. Any applications
processed through a third party will not be reviewed and will not add you to
our wait-list.

***Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and
without any reason.

****We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.

***** We process the first full application before moving onto the
next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their
application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit or adhere
to site-unseen guidelines, as well as submitted all needed additional
paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each
applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also
verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we
will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not
processed. SECTION 8 FRIENDLY

****** This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not
guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the
lease, etc.

******* To submit an application, go to www.BPMSD.com; press Residents; press Available
Rentals; select Property; & Apply accordingly.

******** Beyond Property Management is the only authorized agent
contracted to represent the owner of this property.

********* ARE YOU A PROPERTY OWNER? We would love to give
you a FREE RENTAL ANALYSIS. We are here to help! Feel free to call
us directly at (858) 222-4663 to learn more about our services.
WE LOOK FORWARD TO WORKING WITH YOU!!! Beyond
Property Management, Inc.

(858) 222-HOME (4663)
California D.R.E. #01854799

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5700110)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2923 Myrtle Ave. have any available units?
2923 Myrtle Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2923 Myrtle Ave. have?
Some of 2923 Myrtle Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2923 Myrtle Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2923 Myrtle Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2923 Myrtle Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 2923 Myrtle Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2923 Myrtle Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 2923 Myrtle Ave. offers parking.
Does 2923 Myrtle Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2923 Myrtle Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2923 Myrtle Ave. have a pool?
No, 2923 Myrtle Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 2923 Myrtle Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2923 Myrtle Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2923 Myrtle Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2923 Myrtle Ave. has units with dishwashers.

