2923 Myrtle Ave. Available 05/11/20 UNIQUE 2 BEDROOM IN THE HEART OF NORTH PARK W/WASHER & DRYER & GARAGE!! SMALL PETS WELCOME!! - LOOK NO FURTHER!!! This 2 bedroom 2 bath home has been fully upgraded throughout. The home comes with all appliances including a washer and dryer. Open floor plan, with extra bonus room/office. Close to Morley Field/Balboa Park, walking distance to restaurants, shopping & freeways. Small pets welcome, under 40 lbs.



PROPERTY AMENITIES:

- Upgraded Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, & Microwave

- Trash Compactor

- Stackable Washer

- Stackable Dryer

- Stainless Steel Appliances

- Open Floor Plan

- Dual Pane Windows

- Granite Countertops

- Upgraded Kitchen

- Upgraded Fixtures

- Private Patio

- Office

- Living Room

- Central A/C

- 1 Car Detached Garage

- Assigned Not Covered 1 Space



ADDITIONAL LEASE TERMS:

PARKING: 1 Car Detached Garage, Assigned Not Covered 1 Space

HOA NAME: N/A

YEAR BUILT: 1921

MAILBOX LOCATION AND NUMBER: In door

FLOOD ZONE:No



TERMS OF THE LEASE:

- One year lease

- Pets negotiable with additional pet rent of $38 (pets under 40 lbs)

-Tenant to pay for water, trash, sewer, gas, electric, cable, internet

- Resident Benefit Package of $18 per month

- Tenant must carry renter's insurance



PROPERTY VIDEO LINK: https://youtu.be/KaitpEjToYE



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5700110)